J4S: Missouri Court Order – Free Speech Victory or Not Enough?

By Diego Ramos and Max Jones / Original to ScheerPost

Is the judgment from the Western District Court of Louisiana on July 4th a true victory against the censorship apparatus or does it fall short? On Journalists for Sale, Diego Ramos and Max Jones talk to Electronic Frontier Foundation Civil Liberties Director David Greene about his latest article on the topic. David says the ruling is indeed notable given the government is finally being held accountable for their jawboning of social media platforms — but the judgment itself falls short in identifying what is and isn’t constitutional and the ruling includes exceptions that are routinely exercised and exploited by the government already. Ramos and Jones dive into all this on this episode and don’t forget to like, comment and subscribe to help ScheerPost fight the algorithm.

Max Jones Max Jones is a staff writer and video producer for ScheerPost. A summa cum laude graduate of the University of Southern California, where he studied communication and screenwriting, he is currently pursuing independent screenwriting/filmmaking and, at ScheerPost, working on written and video journalism. author link

Diego Ramos Diego Ramos, ScheerPost managing editor and New York bureau chief, is a journalist from Queens, NY. He graduated from the University of Southern California in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He has previously worked at BuzzFeed News and was managing editor of Annenberg News at USC. He’s covered and researched myriad topics including war, politics, psychedelic research and sports. author link