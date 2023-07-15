DEBATE: Cornel West Should Run as a DEMOCRAT?

Share this: Tweet

Email



Print

WhatsApp



By Briahna Joy Gray / YouTube

Jacobin founding editor and president of The Nation Bhaskar Sunkara joins Bad Faith and Briahna Joy Gray to discuss his recent article arguing that Cornel West should run in the Democratic Party. He and Briahna debate the pros and cons before moving on to analyze why it is that the left no longer seems to prioritize Medicare for All the way it did just a few short years ago. What happened to the left? Does it all come back to Force The Vote?

Support our Independent Journalism — Donate Today!

Briahna Joy Gray Briahna Joy Gray is an American political commentator, lawyer, and political consultant who served as the National Press Secretary for the Bernie Sanders 2020 presidential campaign. Gray is the host of the Bad Faith Podcast and a co-host on The Hill’s “Rising.” author link