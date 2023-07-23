Thanks a Million… Times 10

This independent news site’s articles and art have been viewed more than 10 million times since its inception.

10 Million – Mr. Fish

By SP Staff

Born in March 2020, “from the ashes of the pandemic” that snatched life from so many once promising journalism ventures, former Los Angeles Times correspondent Robert Scheer talked his wife, Narda Zacchino, who had been the Times Associate Editor, to take their combined 60 years of mainstream journalism experience into this mom and pop store on the internet. At a time of increasing billionaire dominance of journalism, they took seriously the warning of legendary media critic A.J. Liebling that “Freedom of the press is guaranteed only to those who own one.”

So, they launched this one.

It’s been a minimalist effort refusing advertising revenue and paywalls that Chris Hedges insists on labeling a “shoe string operation” at the end of his weekly column, which has defined this venture from its inception along with the magnificent graphics of Mr. Fish, our artist-in-residence.

After a little more than three years plus the onboarding of a few rambunctious USC students and a stable of some of journalism’s finest writers and our Scheer Intelligence podcast producer, the site has grown into something special, and the numbers say it all: 10 million views and growing rapidly.

Everyone at ScheerPost would like to thank our readers for their continuous support and ask if you can help in any way to get us to that next 10, 20, 100 million readers, we’d greatly appreciate it.

