ScheerPost is an award-winning, independent news organization that focuses on progressive politics and human rights issues that the mainstream media misses. We make it our mission to bring you the latest cutting-edge news and analysis about these issues. With our original articles written by renowned experts and reposted articles curated by our award-winning staff, we presented our readers with daily content from various perspectives that explained and challenged dominant narratives. ScheerPost is dedicated to telling the stories from a progressive outlook, honing in on three pillars that define our journalism:

A commitment to peace and the anti-war movement. A commitment to economic, social, racial and gender equality. A commitment to climate change awareness as a result of capitalism.

Our journalism is vital to providing an alternative understanding of what is going on in our world today. From covering the U.S.’s rampant defense spending in Ukraine to worker’s strikes and unionization efforts across the country to wrongful imprisonments and criminal justice reform, ScheerPost stays up to date on crucial issues of our time. We covered the extradition of Julian Assange and protests across the globe to free him. We had a foreign correspondent travel to Saudi Arabia to cover Joe Biden’s arrival in Jeddah. We covered the U.S.’s inhumane and frequent use of capital punishment along with the state of the largest prison and death row population in the world. ScheerPost is committed to raising the voices of those marginalized most by the capitalist system and amplifying issues suppressed by the most powerful people and organizations in the world.

People

Narda Zacchino, Executive Editor Narda Zacchino, ScheerPost’s editor-in-chief, is an award-winning journalist who was a masthead editor at the Los Angeles Times and San Francisco Chronicle and as a senior editor at Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting. During her 31 years at The Times, she was a reporter, government and politics editor, Sacramento bureau chief, editor of the Orange County edition, and Times associate editor. She later served as deputy editor of the Chronicle. Zacchino is author of California Comeback: The Genius of Jerry Brown and co-author with Mary Tillman of Boots on the Ground by Dusk about the questionable death of Pat Tillman. She was chair, and now an advisory board member, of the International Women’s Media Foundation. Robert Scheer, Publisher Robert Scheer, publisher of ScheerPost and award-winning journalist and author of a dozen books, has a reputation for strong social and political writing over his nearly 60 years as a journalist. His award-winning journalism has appeared in publications nationwide—he was Vietnam correspondent and editor of Ramparts magazine, national correspondent and columnist for the Los Angeles Times—and his in-depth interviews with Jimmy Carter, Richard Nixon, Ronald Reagan, Bill Clinton, Mikhail Gorbachev and others made headlines. He co-hosted KCRW’s political program Left, Right and Center and now hosts Scheer Intelligence, a KCRW podcast with people who discuss the day’s most important issues. Diego Ramos, Managing Editor Diego Ramos, ScheerPost managing editor and New York bureau chief, is a journalist from Queens, NY. He graduated from the University of Southern California in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He has previously worked at BuzzFeed News and was managing editor of Annenberg News at USC. He’s covered and researched myriad topics including war, politics, psychedelic research and sports. Victoria Valenzuela, Deputy Publisher Victoria Valenzuela, ScheerPost’s deputy publisher and investigative reporter, is a graduate student at the University of Southern California, focusing on investigative and social justice journalism. She has worked with The Marshall Project, the National Association of Hispanic Journalists, BuzzFeed News, ProPublica and LA Taco. She is the social media manager for Renewing American Democracy and a fellow with the Law and Justice Journalism Project. Max Jones, Staff Writer Max Jones is a staff writer and video producer for ScheerPost. A summa cum laude graduate of the University of Southern California, where he studied communication and screenwriting, he is following his post-USC plans to be “an idealistic financially struggling screenwriter,” and, at ScheerPost, “a journalist who always challenges power.” Talia Mullin, Staff Writer Talia Mullin is a staff writer for ScheerPost. She is also a student at the University of Southern California studying communication, Spanish and international relations. She is based in Idaho and Los Angeles. Mr. Fish, Creative Director Mr. Fish (Dwayne Booth) is ScheerPost’s cartoonist/illustrator who lives in Philadelphia, PA. Fish, as he is known to the ScheerPost staff, chose to write his own mini-bio, He has this to say of himself: “Occasionally, he laughs his head off. His mother has no idea what he’s up to. She cries easily. Fish creates original illustrations for ScheerPost articles. For more information, date him.” That’s Fish!

Impact

After two years of operation, ScheerPost continues to make an impact. From winning several awards from the Los Angeles Press Club and an Indie Media Award from the Independent Left News, to bringing renowned guests on our podcast, to challenging multiple generations of readers and political activists with different perspectives, ScheerPost has grown a strong internet presence. ScheerPost is primarily sustained from donations, of which the editor-in-chief and publisher take no salary.

