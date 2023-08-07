BJG and Ben Shapiro…AGREE on ‘Barbie?’

Is 'Barbie' the female empowerment movie the culture needed? Or does it convey a pseudo-feminist, reductive message for young women? Or is it conservative??

By Briahna Joy Gray / Bad Faith

Is having a crush anti-feminist? Are Barbies blue pilled? Is Ken the protagonist, actually? Is Legally Blonde a better Barbie movie than The Barbie Movie? Is it feminism to manipulate men? And what does it say about how film makers feel about Barbie when the movie ends with Barbie, well, choosing what she chose? This one contains spoilers, but not ones that I think really change how you’ll view the film. Leslie Lee III & Kate Willet join Briahna Joy Gray on Bad Faith pod to break down the good, the bad, the Barbie.

Briahna Joy Gray Briahna Joy Gray is an American political commentator, lawyer, and political consultant who served as the National Press Secretary for the Bernie Sanders 2020 presidential campaign. Gray is the host of the Bad Faith Podcast and a co-host on The Hill’s “Rising.” author link