Free Boris Kagarlitsky — Katrina vanden Heuvel

By Paul Jay / theAnalysis.news
Russian anti-war activist Boris Kagarlitsky has been charged with supporting “terrorism” and faces years in prison. Katrina vanden Heuvel, who has known Boris for decades, says whatever your views, people should demand the charges be dropped.
Paul Jay
Paul Jay is a journalist and filmmaker. He’s the editor-in-chief and host of theAnalysis.news, a video and audio current affairs interview and commentary show and website. His films have won numerous awards at major festivals around the world. He is past chair of the Documentary Organization of Canada and was the founding chair of the Hot Docs! Canadian International Documentary Festival.