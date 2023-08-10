antiwar Katrina vanden Heuvel Paul Jay

Free Boris Kagarlitsky — Katrina vanden Heuvel

By Paul Jay / theAnalysis.news

Russian anti-war activist Boris Kagarlitsky has been charged with supporting “terrorism” and faces years in prison. Katrina vanden Heuvel, who has known Boris for decades, says whatever your views, people should demand the charges be dropped.

Paul Jay

Paul Jay is a journalist and filmmaker. He's the editor-in-chief and host of theAnalysis.news, a video and audio current affairs interview and commentary show and website.  

