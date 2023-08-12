Biden Asks Congress for Additional $24 Billion to Spend on Ukraine War

The White House lumped the Ukraine funds in with $12 billion for domestic disaster relief and $4 billion for border security

By Dave DeCamp / Antiwar.com

The White House on Thursday asked Congress to approve a $40 billion bill that includes nearly $24 billion for additional spending on the war in Ukraine.

According to CNN, the $24 billion for the Ukraine war includes $13 billion in military aid and $7.3 billion in economic and humanitarian assistance. It also includes $3.3 billion for infrastructure projects for regional countries impacted by the war.

The request comes after a poll from CNN found that 55% of Americans are against more spending on the war in Ukraine.

The $40 billion bill also includes $12 billion in domestic disaster relief and $4 billion for border security. Media reports have said the White House would try to add Taiwan aid to the spending package, but it was not included in the request.

The funds will be in the form of an “emergency” supplemental package, a type of spending not limited by the debt ceiling deal reached between the White House and House Republicans.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022, Congress has authorized $113 billion in spending on the war. If the new package is approved, the total will reach about $137 billion.

