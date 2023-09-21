Australian MPs at DOJ After Assange Talks

A delegation of six Australian members of Parliament are in Washington this week lobbying for the release of Julian Assange. Watch their press conference outside the Department of Justice.

By Consortium News

Video stream courtesy of Ford Fischer at News2Share.

Six members of the Australian parliament landed in Washington D.C. on Tuesday armed with a bi-partisan agenda and the backing of an entire nation as they try to convince Congressmen and State and Justice Department officials that the American pursuit of Australian publisher Julian Assange is wrong and must be stopped.

The cross-party delegation is spending two days in the U.S. capital arguing Assange’s case ahead of Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s state visit to the White House at the end of October, where it is expected that Assange will be brought up (as well as Australia being used to test U.S. hypersonic missiles).

The MPs traveling to Washington are former National Party leader Barnaby Joyce, Liberal Senator Alex Antic, Labor MP Tony Zappia, Independent MP Dr. Monique Ryan and Greens Senators David Shoebridge and Peter Whish-Wilson. On Wednesday the delegation met at the Department of Justice.

