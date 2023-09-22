The Real Reasons the Derna Dam in Libya Broke

Share this: Tweet

By Mnar Adley / MintPress News

More than 11,000 people have been confirmed dead in the devastating floods in the Libyan city of Derna.

But corporate mainstream media outlets like the BBC, the New York Times, CNN and others would have you believe the destruction that has drawn worldwide headlines is due to climate change.

But here’s how this deadly disaster has everything to do with the Obama administration and NATO’s 2011 so-called “humanitarian intervention in Libya” to overthrow the country’s leader: Muammar Qadaffi.

The Derna dam was up for inspection in 2012, one year after the US and NATO bombed Libya into a failed state replete with open-air slave markets.

Before NATO’s bombing campaign, Libya was the most successful country in Africa.

The Libyan government offered its citizens free healthcare and free education, along with the right for all citizens to a home, subsidized electricity, water and gasoline.

Libya also had the lowest infant mortality rate and highest life expectancy on the entire continent.

But following the Arab Spring, the Obama administration, including Hillary Clinton and Samantha Powers and NATO states like France and the UK, saw an opportunity to overthrow Muammar Gaddafi soon after he announced a pan-African gold currency.

The Obama administration then spent over $1.7 Million supporting NATO’s bombing spree of Libya that pounded the country’s infrastructure with airstrikes and pumped rebels with money and weapons that took control over Libya.

And so, for more than a decade, Libya has been in a state of collapse.

In explaining what contributed to the carnage and tragedy in Derna, mainstream outlets failed to point to Western imperialism as a causal factor

and they didn’t even suggest that those responsible for destroying Libya like

President Obama, Samantha Powers, Hillary Clinton, David Cameron and others should be tried for war crimes.

Maybe because these outlets participated in manufacturing consent for the war to begin with.