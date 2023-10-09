Cartoon Indigenous Peoples mr. fish

Happy Indigenous Peoples’ Day from Those Who Made it Possible

Happy Indigenous Peoples’ Day from Those Who Made it Possible by Mr. Fish

This ScheerPost original illustration by Mr. Fish was the winner of “Best Cartoon” in the 64th Southern California Journalism Awards.

Dwayne Booth (a.k.a., Mr. Fish) is a cartoonist and freelance writer, has been published in many reputable and prestigious magazines, journals and newspapers. In addition to Harper’s Magazine, his work has appeared in The Los Angeles Times, The Village Voice, Vanity Fair, Mother Jones Magazine, the Advocate, Z Magazine, the Utne Reader, Slate.com, MSNBC.com and various European newspapers. He has also written novels, screenplays, short fiction and cultural criticism collections, and several volumes of political cartoons.

Mr. Fish’s website
