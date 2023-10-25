Larry’s List: On Hamas, Israeli Propaganda, and Online Harassment

Share this: Tweet

By SP Staff

ScheerPost is bringing back Larry’s List, a daily news curation from USC communications professor Larry Gross, to keep you up to date with the most cutting edge news and analysis of our time. A specialist in media and culture, art and communication, visual communication and media portrayals of minorities, Gross helped found the field of gay and lesbian studies and has over thirty five years experience teaching.

On Larry’s List today — Hamas, Israeli propaganda, and Online Harassment driven by racial bias.

See here:

Israel says Hamas ‘is ISIS.’ But it’s not.

Scholars of the Middle East contend that such rhetoric deliberately flattens the deep forces at play.

By Ishaan Tharoor | The Washington Post

■

Israel Furious That Elderly Captive Spoke of Humane Treatment by Hamas

Israeli propaganda officials are reportedly upset because elderly Israeli woman Yocheved Lifshitz said that she was treated well while she was detained by Hamas in Gaza over the last two weeks.

By Ali Abunimah | The Electronic Intifada

■

Online Harassment Stalking Asian Academics

“It didn’t matter if she knew you — if you were a professor and Asian American, you were a potential target.”

By Erika Hayasaki | The Verge