Larry’s List: Ethnic Cleansing in Gaza; AAUP Penn Statement on Academic Freedom; Sabotaging AI with Pixels

By SP Staff

ScheerPost is bringing back Larry’s List, a daily news curation from USC communications professor Larry Gross, to keep you up to date with the most cutting edge news and analysis of our time. A specialist in media and culture, art and communication, visual communication and media portrayals of minorities, Gross helped found the field of gay and lesbian studies and has over thirty five years experience teaching.

On Larry’s List today — Leaked documents show Israel’s plans for permanent ethnic cleansing in Gaza; Haaretz Editorial Board calls to remove Netanyahu as Prime Minister; a way for artists to protect original images by sabotaging AI, and more.

See here:

Israeli Government Doc Leaked to Israeli News Site Plans Gaza ‘Forced Transfer’ and ‘Motivation’

Document leaked to Sikha Mekomit news site details plans for permanent ethnic cleansing of Gaza population into Sinai desert – and measures to ‘motivate’ them to comply.

By SKWAWKBOX (SW) | The SKWAWKBOX

■

Netanyahu’s Coalition Must Remove Him Immediately

The message that Benjamin Netanyahu posted on his social media accounts after midnight Saturday in which – in the midst of a war – he blamed the heads of the defense establishment for the October 7 failure necessitates his immediate removal as prime minister.

By Haaretz Editorial | Haaretz

■

AAUP Penn Statement on Threats to Academic Freedom, University Governance, and Safety at the University of Pennsylvania

“We write out of respect and concern for our university’s own stated commitments to academic freedom and open expression; out of opposition to racism, bigotry, and discrimination of all kinds; out of abhorrence for indiscriminate, militarized violence that has subjected civilians in both Palestine and Israel to death and suffering; and out of the conviction that the university be a safe space in which we can experience our common humanity together.”

By American Association of University Professors | University of Pennsylvania

■

Why Have Climate Catastrophes Toppled Some Civilizations but Not Others?

Researchers are honing in on what helps societies survive climate shocks, like the volcanic eruptions that helped fell the Roman Empire or the drought that plagued the ancient Mayans.

By Kate Yoder | WIRED

■

The Palestinians Play David to Israel’s Goliath

“There’s no room for complexity in the American media when it comes to Israel and Palestine,” said Robin Andersen, the award-winning author and professor emerita of communication and media studies at Fordham University, to host Robert Scheer on this episode of the Scheer Intelligence podcast.

By Robert Scheer | ScheerPost

■

“Poison pill” could sabotage AI trained with unlicensed images

Artists looking to protect their works from AI models may soon be able add invisible pixels to their art that could thwart image-generating model seeking to copy and train on that art.

By Ryan Heath | Axios