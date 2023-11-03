Larry’s List: Israel Silencing Internal Critics, Navigating Healthcare Costs, Palestine’s Obituary and More

Share this: Tweet

By SP Staff

ScheerPost is bringing back Larry’s List, a daily news curation from USC communications professor Larry Gross, to keep you up to date with the most cutting edge news and analysis of our time. A specialist in media and culture, art and communication, visual communication and media portrayals of minorities, Gross helped found the field of gay and lesbian studies and is retiring this year after fifty five years of teaching.

On Larry’s List today — the crackdown of dissenting voices at Israeli educational and legal institutions; perennial debates about anti-Zionism and anti-Semitism; the overlooked confusion many patients experience when trying to select an insurance plan or when faced with an expensive medical bill; and a comprehensive reflection of the history and current day situation in the Middle East.

See here:

Israel Is Silencing Internal Critics

The active suppression of speech carried out by more than two dozen Israeli academic institutions is very likely a direct result of their yielding to the pressure mounted by extreme right-wing groups that scan social networks and act as serial complainants — and apparently from a directive from the Minister of Education sent on Oct. 12 to institutions demanding that they immediately suspend any student or employee who expresses him or herself in a manner that constitutes “support for terrorism” or “support for the enemy.”

By Michael Sfard | The New York Times

■

Don’t Equate Anti-Zionism With Anti-Semitism

It is not anti-Semitic to want equal rights for all in Jerusalem, in Tel Aviv, in Gaza, in Ramallah.

By Adam Serwer | The Atlantic

■

Palestine’s Obituary

Juan Cole offers his expertise in the Middle East to explain how we’ve gotten to the current state of affairs in Palestine and Israel.

By Robert Scheer | ScheerPost

■

A Crisis of Confusion is Making Health Care More Expensive for Many Americans

Patients don’t know how to navigate the US health system — and it’s costing them.

By Dylan Scott | Vox