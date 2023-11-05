Craig Mokhiber on UN’s Failures in Palestine and Why He Quit

Senior UN Human Rights official Craig Mokhiber recently resigned over the organization’s failure to address the brutal genocide in Gaza and Israel’s apartheid policies against Palestinians. In this interview with Vijay Prashad, he talks about how the UN failed the people of Palestine over the decades and how the UN moved away from the principled norms-based approach rooted in international law when it came to the question of Palestine. Mokhiber explains the role played by countries such as the United States in this shift. He also says that hope lies in the massive demonstrations that are taking place across the world in solidarity with the people of Palestine and against the Israeli genocide.
