Craig Mokhiber on UN’s Failures in Palestine and Why He Quit

Peoples Dispatch

Peoples Dispatch, formerly The Dawn News, is an international media project with the mission of bringing to you voices from people’s movements and organizations across the globe. Since its establishment three years ago, it has sought to ensure that the coverage of news from around the world is not restricted to the rhetoric of politicians and the fortunes of big companies but encompasses the richness and diversity of mobilizations from around the world.

Peoples Dispatch also seeks to bring to you breaking news from a perspective widely different from that of the mainstream media.

We invite people’s movements and political organizations everywhere to send us information and news from their countries. The information can be in Spanish, Portuguese, English or Hindi.

You can reach us at contact@peoplesdispatch.org