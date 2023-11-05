Larry’s List: Israeli Leaders Propose Law for Revocation of Citizenship, Misguided Policy, Debunking Nasal Congestion and More

Share this: Tweet

By SP Staff

ScheerPost is bringing back Larry’s List, a daily news curation from USC communications professor Larry Gross, to keep you up to date with the most cutting edge news and analysis of our time. A specialist in media and culture, art and communication, visual communication and media portrayals of minorities, Gross helped found the field of gay and lesbian studies and is retiring this year after fifty five years of teaching.

On Larry’s List today —Israeli leaders want to the list of acts for which citizenship can be revoked; looking at how defense policy and much else has been increasingly determined by the dictates of Israel’s religious settler lobby and its Messianic visions; the truth about nasal congestion, and more.

See here:

A Generation of Misguided Policy in Israel

For more than a generation, defense policy and much else has been increasingly determined by the dictates of Israel’s religious settler lobby and its Messianic visions.

By Michael Ben-Gad | Quillette

■

Israel Must Not Revoke Their Citizenship

Justice Minister Yariv Levin and nterior Minister Moshe Arbel want to expand the list of acts for which citizenship can be revoked. According to their proposal, citizenship could be revoked from anyone who supported terrorism, incited to terrorism or sympathized with a terror organization “while a special situation had been declared in the home front, due to the aggravated severity attended to the commission of such acts at wartime.”

By Haaretz Editorial | Haaretz

■

Everything I Thought I Knew About Nasal Congestion Is Wrong

Start with this: You really have two noses.

By Sarah Zhang | The Atlantic

■

Jodi Rudoren on the Reverberations of the Israel-Hamas War: “It’s Shaping People’s Jewish Identity Here”

The Forward editor in chief and former New York TimesJerusalem bureau chief talks about the magnitude of the conflict and the complexities of covering it: “There’s a lot of emotion, there’s a lot of anger, there’s a lot of helplessness.”

By Joe Pompeo | Vanity Fair

■

Chris Hedges: Israel’s Final Solution for the Palestinians

When Jewish extremists, fanatic Zionists, religious zealots, ultranationalists and crypto-fascists in the apartheid state of Israel say they want to wipe Gaza off the face of the earth, believe them.

By Chris Hedges | ScheerPost

■

