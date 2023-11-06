Larry’s List: Hamas Distinguishes Itself from Palestinians, Growing Pro-Palestine Protests, the Ethics of Violence and More

Share this: Tweet

By SP Staff

ScheerPost is bringing back Larry’s List, a daily news curation from USC communications professor Larry Gross, to keep you up to date with the most cutting edge news and analysis of our time. A specialist in media and culture, art and communication, visual communication and media portrayals of minorities, Gross helped found the field of gay and lesbian studies and is retiring this year after fifty five years of teaching.

On Larry’s List today — Mousa Abu Marzouk, a member of the Hamas Political Bureau, says that Hamas fights Israel from within the tunnels, and that since most of the residents in the Gaza Strip are refugees, it is the responsibility of the United Nations to protect them; the largest US antiwar movement since the invasion of Iraq; a policy shift in how democrats address inequality, and more.

See here:

Hamas Distinguishes Itself from “Palestinians”

Mousa Abu Marzouk, a member of the Hamas Political Bureau said in an October 27, 2023 interview that aired on Russia Today TV that the tunnels in Gaza were built to protect Hamas fighters from airstrikes, not civilians. He added that Hamas fights Israel from within the tunnels. Abu Marzouq added that since 75% of the residents in the Gaza Strip are refugees, it is the responsibility of the United Nations to protect them. He added that according to the Geneva Conventions, it is the responsibility of the “occupation” to provide civilians in Gaza “will all the services,” as long as they are under occupation.

By The Middle East Media Research Institute

■

The Growing Pro-Palestine Protests Are Becoming a Mass Movement

Yesterday pro-Palestine protesters staged a massive, historic march in Washington DC, the culmination of weeks of demonstrations in the US calling for a cease-fire in Gaza. We’re seeing perhaps the largest US antiwar movement since the invasion of Iraq.

By Yaseen Al-Sheikh | Jacobin

■

Coop Scoop: Welcome to Hell on Earth

The IDF is doubling down on the war crimes of Hamas.

By Marc Cooper | The Coop Scoop

■

On the Ethics of Violence

Violence from Palestine to Cyprus.

By Avgi Saketopoulou | CounterPunch

■

How Democrats Lost Voters With a “Compensate Losers” Strategy

A policy shift in how democrats address inequality has cost them, a paper argues.

By Peter Coy | The New York Times

■

The Israelis Who No Longer Buy Into ‘Having No Other Country’

The most prominent social trend in Israel since the October 7 massacre is distilled in the official battle cry being inserted into Israelis’ collective consciousness by a vast, wealthy governmental-media apparatus with a destructive presence.

By Rogel Alpher | Haaretz

■

