Larry’s List: Ever-More-Corporate Universities, the Israeli Crackdown on Speech, Political Polling, and More

Share this: Tweet

Email



Print

WhatsApp

Reddit



By SP Staff

ScheerPost is bringing back Larry’s List, a daily news curation from USC communications professor Larry Gross, to keep you up to date with the most cutting edge news and analysis of our time. A specialist in media and culture, art and communication, visual communication and media portrayals of minorities, Gross helped found the field of gay and lesbian studies and is retiring this year after fifty five years of teaching.

On Larry’s List today — Palestinians and peace activists in Israel have increasingly been targeted by employers, universities, government authorities, and right-wing mobs; Americans know the difference between answering a survey and casting a ballot, even if the media doesn’t; Will courts continue to trust professors? — and more.

Support our Independent Journalism — Donate Today!

See here:

The Ever-More-Corporate University

Almost nothing on campus is off limits to private equity.

By James Rushing Daniel | The Chronicle of Higher Education

■

Masha Gessen: Inside the Israeli Crackdown on Speech

Since the October 7th attack, Palestinians and peace activists in Israel have increasingly been targeted by employers, universities, government authorities, and right-wing mobs.

By Masha Gessen | The New Yorker

■

The Youngest Daughter of the Sciences

Electrical performances shocked upper-class eighteenth-century audiences.

By Paola Bertucci | Lapham’s Quarterly

■

Mad Poll Disease Redux

Don’t panic about new horse race polling: Americans know the difference between answering a survey and casting a ballot, even if the media doesn’t.

By Michael Podhorzer | Weekend Reading

■

When Will the Global Population Reach Its Peak?

According to data from the United Nations’ 2022 Revision of its World Population Prospects, we could see a peak of over 10.4 billion people sometime in the late 2080s.

By Marcus Lu | Visual Capitalist

■

Judges Have Long Been Deferential to Academe. That’s Changing.

Will courts continue to trust professors? The jury is out.

By Steve Sanders | The Chronicle of Higher Education

Coming soon from Tesla? The Tele-Toilet