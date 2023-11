Share this: Tweet

By ScheerPost Staff

According to The Times of Israel, “Dozens of pictures and videoclips have emerged over the past week showing IDF soldiers abusing and humiliating Palestinians apprehended in the West Bank, often while they are blindfolded and handcuffed.”

The videos which The Times of Israel refers to are shown below:

⚠️ Frightening scenes of Palestinian civilians in West Bank being tortured, humiliated and lynched by Israeli army. pic.twitter.com/R2w5dCDrr9 — Ramy Abdu| رامي عبده (@RamAbdu) October 31, 2023

הדבר היחיד שאתה משפיל זה את מדי צה״ל pic.twitter.com/WvVWtF1J1V — Nefolet (@Nefolet) October 31, 2023

