Amnesty International Calls Israel’s War on Gaza a ‘Graveyard of Children’

Citing the UN Secretary-General, the humans rights group calls Israel's war on Gaza "a graveyard for children."

Editor’s Note: This is not a paid advertisement, but an endorsement by ScheerPost of the appeal made by Amnesty International.

By ScheerPost Staff

In an appeal to raise funds for Amnesty International, the human rights organization claimed that “Gaza is becoming ‘a graveyard for children,'” citing UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ comments from a press conference on the humanitarian crisis from November 6.

The advertisement goes on to list the myriad reasons why a ceasefire is necessary to stop the bloodshed in Gaza, such as “putting a stop to unlawful attacks by all parties, halting the mounting death toll in Gaza, and enabling aid agencies to get life-saving aid, water and medical supplies into Gaza to address the staggering levels of human suffering.”

The appeal is written below: