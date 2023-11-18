Amnesty International Calls Israel’s War on Gaza a ‘Graveyard of Children’

Editor’s Note: This is not a paid advertisement, but an endorsement by ScheerPost of the appeal made by Amnesty International.
By ScheerPost Staff
In an appeal to raise funds for Amnesty International, the human rights organization claimed that “Gaza is becoming ‘a graveyard for children,'” citing UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ comments from a press conference on the humanitarian crisis from November 6.
The advertisement goes on to list the myriad reasons why a ceasefire is necessary to stop the bloodshed in Gaza, such as “putting a stop to unlawful attacks by all parties, halting the mounting death toll in Gaza, and enabling aid agencies to get life-saving aid, water and medical supplies into Gaza to address the staggering levels of human suffering.”
The appeal is written below:
Gaza is becoming a “graveyard for children.”
Attacks by the Israeli military are killing or injuring hundreds of girls and boys every day.
More than 2 million Palestinians — half of them children — are trapped, with nowhere safe to hide from Israeli military bombardments, and have little access to food, clean water and medical supplies. Civilian hostages held by Hamas and other armed groups in Gaza remain in danger, and ongoing indiscriminate rocket fire into Israel puts civilians at risk.
The unfolding humanitarian catastrophe makes the need for an immediate ceasefire more and more urgent with every hour.
More than one million people — people like you — have already signed Amnesty’s global petition demanding a ceasefire to end bloodshed. We need to continue to raise our voices.
Our records show your congressperson hasn’t yet signed on to critical legislation that urges a ceasefire by all parties. Will you join our call for an immediate ceasefire by writing to your members of Congress today?
It’s simple to send your message with our advocacy tool and prewritten letter.
A ceasefire is crucial and has the potential to achieve many things, including: putting a stop to unlawful attacks by all parties, halting the mounting death toll in Gaza, and enabling aid agencies to get life-saving aid, water and medical supplies into Gaza to address the staggering levels of human suffering.
It would allow hospitals to receive life-saving medicines, fuel and equipment they desperately need, and to repair damaged wards.
It would provide an opportunity to negotiate the release of hostages held in Gaza and enable independent investigations into violations of international humanitarian and human rights law by all parties.
In this crisis and always, Amnesty International is relentlessly focused on protecting civilian lives and ensuring international humanitarian law and human rights law are respected. We have teams on the ground in the Occupied Palestinian Territories and Israel working to expose war crimes and work towards accountability.
We are investigating mass summary killings, indiscriminate and disproportionate attacks, hostage taking and siege tactics. What is happening in Gaza, the wider Occupied Palestinian Territories, and Israel must be documented and those responsible must be held to account.
…like many of us, you might be feeling helpless right now — but I want you to know one powerful way you can make a difference for civilians caught in this escalating conflict is by joining our call for an immediate ceasefire.
Tonight, you and I will go to sleep in the safety of our homes. In Gaza, the bombardment is non-stop, nowhere is safe, and more blood is being shed. And it’s civilians — especially children — who are suffering the most.
Please, join us today. Sincerely, Elizabeth Rghebi
Advocacy Director, Middle East North Africa
Amnesty International USA