Ben Norton and Kevin Gosztola on Javier Milei’s Election in Argentina

Javier Milei in VIVA22. Vox España, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons

By Kevin Gosztola / The Dissenter

On this week’s episode, Ben Norton, the editor of Geopolitical Economy Report, returns to the show to discuss the election result in Argentina.

‘Libertarian’ fascist Javier Milei beat center-right candidate Sergio Massa, who is Argentina’s economic minister. Ben outlines who Milei is, how he became a popular figure, and the authoritarian policies that Milei promoted in his campaign.

Ben responds to a couple clips from the United States, where right-wing personalities cheered Milei’s victory.

Later in the show, Ben discusses a news report that a U.S. economic advisor traveled to Israel to meet with Israeli government officials about developing Gaza’s offshore gas reserves.