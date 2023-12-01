UN Security Council Debates Catastrophe in Gaza

Foreign ministers from several Council nations took part in the meeting Wednesday, in which some countries decried the massacres, while others defended Israel. No solution to the war was found.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi chairs U.N. Security Council meeting on Gaza on Tuesday (Reuters YouTube embedded screenshot)

By Consortium News

Watch the full Security Council meeting here, followed below by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s press conference following the meeting. Below that is video of a joint statement by the foreign ministers of Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Palestine, Indonesia, Türkiye, the UAE and Egypt. Russia’s ambassador, Vasily Nebenzya (2:08:35), blasted Western double standards for calling for two meetings a month on Ukraine and zero on Palestine. “Perhaps the fate of the Palestinian population is much less interesting for you from a domestic political perspective,” he said. Nebenzya criticized Western “hypocrites and unprincipled opportunists” who express concern for women’s rights while ignoring the fate of Gaza’s women.