Norman Solomon: ‘The Madness of Militarism’

By Norman Solomon / Ellsberg Initiative for Peace and Democracy

In this year’s Ellsberg Lecture, Norman Solomon reflects on what Martin Luther King Jr. called ‘the madness of militarism’ and offers an overview of present-day U.S. militarism, its consequences, and possibilities for overcoming its pervasive effects.

The national director of RootsAction.org and executive director of the Institute for Public Accuracy, Solomon has been an activist since the late 1960s and is the author of a dozen books, including “War Made Easy: How Presidents and Pundits Keep Spinning Us to Death” (Wiley, 2005) and “War Made Invisible: How America Hides the Human Toll of Its Military Machine” (The New Press, 2023).

The Ellsberg Initiative for Peace and Democracy is dedicated to the stewardship of Daniel Ellsberg’s legacy and committed to putting the overlapping causes that defined his activism into action—government transparency, freedom of the press, a priority for diplomacy over military action, and social and environmental justice.

