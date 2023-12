Share this: Tweet

Email



Print

WhatsApp

Reddit



By The Grayzone

Renowned Argentine sociologist and anti-imperialist critic Atilio Boron joins The Grayzone to discuss the victory of former tantric sex coach and emotionally unhinged liberatarian economic fundamentalist Javier Milei as the country’s president.

Boron explains why the desperate popular sectors of Argentina fell for Milei’s shtick, and forecasts a violent rebellion of the president-elect’s economic austerity plans come to pass.

Support our Independent Journalism — Donate Today!