Nearly Half of All Israeli Munitions Dropped on Gaza are Imprecise ‘Dumb’ Bombs

Israeli warplanes have used at least 29,000 munitions on the Gaza Strip

By Dave DeCamp / Antiwar.com

Nearly half of the air-to-ground munitions Israel has dropped on the Gaza Strip are unguided or “dumb” bombs, CNN reported Thursday, citing a US intelligence assessment.

The report said Israel had used 29,000 air-to-ground munitions in its bombardment of Gaza, a total that does not include artillery shells and tank munitions that are also being fired on the Strip. The assessment from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence found 40-45% of the 29,000 munitions have been dumb bombs, and the rest have been precise guided munitions.

Unguided munitions are less precise and are generally considered more of a threat to civilians, but Israel is also slaughtering civilians with precision-guided munitions. A report from +972 Magazine revealed Israel is purposefully targeting civilian areas and launching strikes that might kill one Hamas commander, knowing hundreds of civilians will be killed.

Amnesty International conducted an investigation that found Israel targeted two homes in Gaza full of civilians using Joint Direct Attack Munitions (JDAM), US-provided kits that turn dumb bombs into precision-guided munitions. The strikes killed 40 people, including 19 children, and Amnesty is calling for it to be investigated as a war crime.

The intelligence assessment comes after President Biden called Israel’s Gaza bombing “indiscriminate” but vowed to keep supporting it anyway. Despite the massive civilian death toll in Gaza, the US has no plans to restrict military aid to Israel.