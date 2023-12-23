How Israel Buys Support From Celebrities & Influencers (w/ Lee Camp)

By Lee Camp / BreakThrough News
Why have so many celebrities, politicians, and influencers come out to strongly support Israel? The two word answer: the “Israel lobby.” But it’s much deeper than that.
Comedian Lee Camp reveals the gruesome and often hidden details of how the Israel Support Industrial Complex’s sausage is made.
Lee Camp is a comedian, author, host, producer, and journalist.