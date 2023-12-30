2024 Briahna Joy Gray Robby Soave

CNN Pundits Defend Nikki Hayley’s Civil War Slavery Comments

by
Leave a Comment on CNN Pundits Defend Nikki Hayley’s Civil War Slavery Comments

By Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave / The Hill

donate: please Support our INDEPENDENT journalism

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter

* indicates required

Briahna Joy Gray

Briahna Joy Gray is an American political commentator, lawyer, and political consultant who served as the National Press Secretary for the Bernie Sanders 2020 presidential campaign. Gray is the host of the Bad Faith Podcast and a co-host on The Hill’s “Rising.”

author link

Robby Soave

Robby Soave is a senior editor at Reason and host of Rising on Hill TV. He enjoys writing about culture, politics, education policy, civil liberties, television, and video games. His work has also appeared in The New York TimesThe Daily Beast, U.S. News & World Reportand The Detroit News.

author link
Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments