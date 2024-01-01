We Did It! Thank You for Helping Us Surpass our Fundraising Goal; We Couldn’t Have Done it Without You!

Thank you for supporting us in 2023 and into the new year.

By ScheerPost Staff

We are deeply grateful to you, our readers, as we end our 2023 fundraising drive. With your help, we not only were able to meet our goal but to surpass it, sending us into 2024 on solid financial footing.

We thank everyone who showed support for our independent journalism during this time–and for your patience with our myriad pleas for funds! We were deeply moved by your thoughtful notes on our donations page, which show deep loyalty to ScheerPost as well as your enthusiasm for honest journalism that often is not received well by those in power. Your messages validate the work that we, our staff and contributors are doing and encourage us to keep the momentum going in 2024.

We will continue to pursue stories about the most critical issues of our time. Credibility in reporting is needed more than ever as we enter this turbulent election year in which much of the world is in devastating turmoil. We will also explore new areas of interest and create more original reporting opportunities for our staff and network of independent journalists whose work you know and respect.

We will continue to welcome donations to support our costs, which will also generate means for expansion. As an independent journalism site, we will continue to publish the stories that mainstream media often deliberately or mindlessly overlook. Because of our independent status, our business model is funded by readers like you and some generous foundations. Please keep that in mind for the new year, which will also bring new opportunities for you to receive a tax deduction!

Regardless, ScheerPost won’t stop bringing you the latest, cutting-edge news. In fact, we’re fired up more now than ever to put pressure on the world’s leaders and help bring justice to those afflicted by unfair policies and bureaucratic decisions.

Thank you for all of your support this holiday season. We are honored to be your trusted home for independent journalism and wish you all a peaceful new year.