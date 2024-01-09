US Flies F-16 Fighter Jets Over Bosnia in Threat to Serbs Who Want Secession

The US has threatened to 'act' if the terms of the 1995 Dayton Accords are not followed and said no one has the right to 'secession'.

Share this: Tweet

Email



Print

WhatsApp

Reddit



Air Base, F-16 Fighting Falcons 2010 via Wikimedia Commons

By Dave DeCamp / Antiwar.com

The US flew two F-16 fighter jets over Bosnia and Herzegovina on Monday as a show of force meant as a threat to Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodnik, who wants independence for the Serb-majority area of the country he controls.

Dodnik is the president of the Republika Srpska, a semi-autonomous Serb republic within the borders of Bosnia and Herzegovina that’s separate from the other part of the country that’s mainly populated by Bosniak Muslims and Croats, known as the Federation of Bosnia-Herzegovina.

The boundaries were set by the 1995 Dayton Accords, which were negotiated following a US and NATO intervention against the Serbs in the ethnic conflict in the area. The US Embassy in Sarajevo said the F-16 fighter jets flew over Bosnia to show US support for the country’s “territorial integrity.”

“This bilateral training is an example of advanced military-to-military cooperation that contributes to peace and security in the Western Balkans as well as demonstrates the United States’ commitment to ensuring the territorial integrity of BiH (Bosnia-Herzegovina) in the face of anti-Dayton and secessionist activity,” the statement said, according to The Associated Press.

Map of Bosnia and Herzegovina

“The United States has underscored that the BiH (Bosnia-Herzegovina) Constitution provides no right of secession, and it will act if anyone tries to change this basic element,” the statement added.

Dodnik recently told AP that he will continue to pursue Serb interests despite threats from the US. “I am not irrational, I know that America’s response will be to use force … but I have no reason to be frightened by that into sacrificing (Serb) national interests,” he said.

James O’Brien, the US assistant secretary of State for European and Eurasian affairs, recently threatened that the US will “act” if anyone threatens the terms of the Dayton Accords and said nobody in the country has the right to “secession.”

Editor’s Note: Please continue the support of our independent journalism by making a tax-deductible donation through our new fiscal sponsor, Community Partners. We are deeply grateful to our readers for helping us to exceed our end of the year fundraising goal of $25,000. We can’t thank you enough, and we promise to continue bringing you credible news that is vital to strengthen our democracy. Our publisher and editor are unpaid, thereby devoting all income to our staff and writers. Thank you. Donate by Debit or Credit Send a Check