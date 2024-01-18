One Year Since Tortuguita’s Killing: A Reflection on our Coverage of the Movement Against ‘Cop City’ and the First Eco-Activist Killed in the US

Share this: Tweet

Email



Print

WhatsApp

Reddit



By Unicorn Riot

Thursday, January 18, 2024, marks one year since Manuel “Tortuguita” Esteban Paez Terán was killed by police in the South River Forest outside Atlanta. A 26-year-old queer anarchist, Tortuguita had been an active participant in the movement against “Cop City” for months before Georgia State Patrol took their life during an early morning raid to clear protesters from the woods.

In the days, weeks and months following their killing, the movement responded to the loss and Unicorn Riot was there to document the grief and resolve the movement embodied.

On this anniversary, Unicorn Riot is looking back at their coverage of the movement against “Cop City” in the lead up to Terán’s killing and beyond. Through a curated set of edited videos, they’ll provide context to the movement against the massive police training compound being built in what is colloquially known as the Atlanta Forest, exclusive insight into the the events of January 18, and detailed coverage of the movement’s response.

Unicorn Riot‘s coverage on the movement to defend the Atlanta Forest: