Biden Thinks It’s Just a Matter of Time Before US Troops Are Killed in Iraq or Syria

The US might attack Iran directly if an American is killed.

Share this: Tweet

Email



Print

WhatsApp

Reddit



A Little Rock Air Force Base C-130 Hercules taxis through the rain after delivering a load of cargo and personnel to Sather Air Base, Iraq on January 26, 2008. Sather AB is located on the west side of Baghdad International Airport and is the largest mover of passengers in Iraq, averaging 6200 passengers weekly and the second largest mover of cargo in Iraq, averaging more than 1,700 tons weekly. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jeffrey Allen) Master Sgt. Jeffrey Allen, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

By Dave DeCamp / Antiwar.com

President Biden and his top advisors worry that it’s just a matter of time before an American soldier is killed in Iraq or Syria amid a flurry of rocket attacks launched by Shia militias on US bases that started in response to US support for the Israeli slaughter in Gaza, The New York Times reported on Sunday.

US officials suggested that if an American is killed, President Biden might attack Iran directly, which could provoke a major war. Iran is allied with the Shia militias that have been taking credit for attacks on US troops, but Tehran has denied it’s involved in the operations.

In October, the Pentagon said it had no direct evidence Iran was ordering attacks on US troops, and a US official told CNN that how willing the Shia militias were to act independently was always a “persistent intelligence gap.” Regardless, the US is still blaming Iran for the attacks.

The report said US officials have been debating how to respond to the attacks and don’t want to “go so far that the conflict would escalate into a full-fledged war, particularly by striking Iran directly.”

However, if an American is killed, the US officials say they may have no choice but to attack Iran. “That is a red line that has not been crossed, but if the Iranian-backed militias ever have a day of better aim or better luck, it easily could be,” the report reads.

It’s unclear from the report if the US would bomb Iran directly or target the Iranian military in Iraq or Syria. Israel recently killed five members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) by targeting them with airstrikes in Damascus, risking a response from Tehran.

So far, there have been over 140 attacks on US troops in Iraq and Syria since mid-October, and around 70 have been injured. The US has launched several airstrikes in response, prompting calls from the Iraqi government for the US and other foreign forces to withdraw from the country. But President Biden is choosing to stay, putting the troops in harm’s way and risking a major war.

Editor’s Note: Please continue the support of our independent journalism by making a tax-deductible donation through our new fiscal sponsor, Community Partners. We are deeply grateful to our readers for helping us to exceed our end of the year fundraising goal of $25,000. We can’t thank you enough, and we promise to continue bringing you credible news that is vital to strengthen our democracy. Our publisher and editor are unpaid, thereby devoting all income to our staff and writers. Thank you. Donate by Debit or Credit Send a Check