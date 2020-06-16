FOH 68: In memory of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor

Discussion by three vets of 'warrior cops,' military mobilization and rising military and veteran dissent.

This week, the Fortress on a Hill podcast is reflecting on the murder of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer, along with the shooting murder of Breonna Taylor during a no-knock raid in Louisville; two deaths that shine a horrific, but common light on the reality of police brutality among black Americans as well as other people of color in the United States and the apathy of the American public towards these slayings. We take the episode to discuss our observations from the past few weeks, discussing police militarization through their violent response to protests, the presence of National Guard troops among the police forces, and how fellow anti-war veterans have responded in support to victims of police brutality.

Breonna Taylor, R.I.P.

Below is a list of resources and organizations that support Black Lives Matter. Please learn all you can and donate to help end police brutality.

Police violence video spreadsheet (This spreadsheet is cataloging recent police violence videos from the protests, broken down by location.)

NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund

Signal: Encrypt Your Face (donates masks that scramble face recognition technology.)

National Bail Fund Network

Mutual Aid Network (find justice projects in your area)

Integrate NYC

Black Lives Matter Global Network

American Civil Liberties Union

Equality for Flatbush (Brooklyn, NY based org)

Ida B. Wells Society for Investigative Reporting

The Marshall Project

National map showing tear gas manufacturers

