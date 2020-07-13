On Contact: Collateral Murder Video and Cover-Up

Dean Yates was the head of Reuters' Baghdad bureau when two of his employees were killed by the U.S. Army.

On the show this week, Chris Hedges talks to journalist, Dean Yates, who thirteen years ago was the head of Reuters’ Baghdad bureau. On July 12, 2007, Yates learned two of his employees, Saeed Chmagh and Namir Noor-Eldeen, had been fired upon and killed by the U.S. Army. The U.S. military tried to cover up the war crime. The killing of the reporters and others, were the focus of the now-infamous video, Collateral Murder, leaked by Chelsea Manning and released by Wikileaks.

