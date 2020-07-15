Moment of Clarity: New Proof Oil Industry Collapsing

The latest example being that Dominion & Duke Energy decided to cancel the Atlantic Coast Pipeline simply for economic reasons.

The fossil fuel industry is collapsing and it’s becoming clearer every day, as comedian and activist Lee Camp explains in this web exclusive edition of Moment of Clarity. The latest example being that Dominion & Duke Energy decided to cancel the Atlantic Coast Pipeline simply for economic reasons. Our movements fought them. People were sent to jail. We were sold out. The pipelines were built. But we were right to fight. We were right the whole time.

Lee Camp Lee Camp is the host of the hit comedy news show “Redacted Tonight.” His new book “Bullet Points and Punch Lines” is available at LeeCampBook.com and his standup comedy special can be streamed for free at LeeCampAmerican.com. Author site

