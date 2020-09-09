Assange Extradition and the War on Journalism

A timely discussion with Chris Hedges, Daniel Ellsberg, James Goodale and Sue Udry.

Event starts at 5-minute point.

A webinar/press conference organized by the late Kevin Zeese for PopularResistance.org streamed live today, Sept. 9, 2020.

The attempt to extradite Julian Assange to the United States for prosecution is a war against freedom of the press and our right to know. If the prosecution of Assange under the Espionage Act occurs, it will define journalism for the 21st Century. No journalist or publisher who exposes war crimes or corruption will be safe.

Speakers

Daniel Ellsberg of the Pentagon Papers

James Goodale, the general counsel for the NY Times during the Pentagon Papers

Chris Hedges, Pulitzer Prize-winning author and journalist

Moderated by Sue Udry, Executive Director of Defending Rights and Dissent

John Shipton, the father of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, stands in front of a “Don’t Extradite Assange” poster as he arrives at the Old Bailey, London, ahead of a hearing in Assange’s battle against extradition to the US, Tuesday, September 8, 2020. Assange is fighting to avoid being sent to the US to face 17 charges under the Espionage Act and conspiracy to commit computer intrusion after the publication of hundreds of thousands of classified documents in 2010 and 2011. [ Aaron Chown/Press Association via AP Images)

