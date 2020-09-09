Assange Extradition and the War on Journalism

A webinar/press conference organized by the late Kevin Zeese for PopularResistance.org streamed live today, Sept. 9, 2020.
The attempt to extradite Julian Assange to the United States for prosecution is a war against freedom of the press and our right to know. If the prosecution of Assange under the Espionage Act occurs, it will define journalism for the 21st Century. No journalist or publisher who exposes war crimes or corruption will be safe.
Speakers
- Daniel Ellsberg of the Pentagon Papers
- James Goodale, the general counsel for the NY Times during the Pentagon Papers
- Chris Hedges, Pulitzer Prize-winning author and journalist
- Moderated by Sue Udry, Executive Director of Defending Rights and Dissent