A Veteran’s View of Trump, Endless Wars, and the 2020 Election

Danny Sjursen talks about the most recent rift between Trump and the military and what veterans really think about the president and his policies.

[Gage Skidmore / CC BY-SA 2.0]

By Daniel Larison / The American Conservative

In this week’s episode of “The Emperor Has No Clothes,” Kelley, Matt, and I spoke to Danny Sjursen, an Iraq and Afghanistan War veteran-turned-antiwar activist. He talks about the most recent rift between Trump and the military and what veterans really think about the president and his policies. You may be surprised. We also talk about how successful—or not— Democrats will be in trying to turn the military community against him.

Listen to the episode by clicking here.

Danny Sjursen is a retired U.S. Army officer and contributing editor at Antiwar.com. His work has appeared in the NY Times, LA Times, The Nation, Huff Post, The Hill, Salon, Popular Resistance, and Tom Dispatch, among other publications. He served combat tours with reconnaissance units in Iraq and Afghanistan and later taught history at his alma mater, West Point. He is the author of a memoir and critical analysis of the Iraq War, Ghostriders of Baghdad: Soldiers, Civilians, and the Myth of the Surge. His forthcoming book, Patriotic Dissent: America in the Age of Endless War is now available for pre-order. Sjursen was recently selected as a 2019-20 Lannan Foundation Cultural Freedom Fellow.

