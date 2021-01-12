Cartoon mr. fish Original

Eternal Damn Nation

By
5 Comments on Eternal Damn Nation
Mr. Fish
Mr. Fish

Dwayne Booth (a.k.a., Mr. Fish) is a cartoonist, freelance writer, and ScheerPost’s artistic director, and he has been published in many reputable and prestigious magazines, journals and newspapers. In addition to Harper’s Magazine, his work has appeared in The Los Angeles Times, The Village Voice, Vanity Fair, Mother Jones Magazine, the Advocate, Z Magazine, the Utne Reader, Slate.com, MSNBC.com and various European newspapers. He has also written novels, screenplays, short fiction and cultural criticism collections, and several volumes of political cartoons.

Artist site

5 comments

  1. Thank you! A just summary of this mad President and his enablers…which includes the corporate press/media …

    Stay safe! All health to you!

    Reply

  2. I enjoy artistic allusions but to rip-off Guernica and try to sell the disorganized Capitol riot as a Fascist air massacre is absurd and not a little insulting to Picasso. The piece trespasses on opportunism and misinformation. I was confused looking at Picasso’s work, why Fish was connecting it to his own name — then saw the small change. Does originality mean anything anymore? I wish I could upload my art on the subject. https://m.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=10157730958941299&id=607251298&set=a.103614306298&source=48

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

%d bloggers like this: