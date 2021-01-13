Lee Camp Original Politics

Lee Camp: America Condemns One Violent Mob While Celebrating Another

By
Where is the corporate media's disgust for the courtesans of corporate destruction that wreak violence on Americans daily?
Tear gas being deployed outside the Capitol on January 6 as Trump supporters stormed the building. [Tyler Merbler / CC BY 2.0]

By Lee Camp / Original to ScheerPost

Most rational Americans have correctly criticized and denounced the violent insurrection in the Capitol last week. Those moments of attack by a racist, disgusting mob have not lacked for condemnation and denunciation. They were violent. They were reprehensible. They called for the killing of lawmakers, demanded the hanging of Congress members. The liberal media and even most of Fox News have not held their tongues when it comes to excoriating the morally bankrupt people who took part. And I agree with those thoughts. 

BUT – why don’t we see an equal amount of disgust and condemnation for the violence done by our ruling class, the courtesans of corporate destruction?

Is allowing people to die or fall ill due to lead pipes in Flint, Chicago, Pittsburgh, and hundreds of other cities not violence? 

Is allowing citizens to lose their lives to cancer from Teflon™ chemicals dumped in their water or preventable oil spills not violence? 

Is allowing tens of thousands to die of preventable illnesses from our garbage healthcare system not violence? 

Is allowing 15 million to lose their healthcare during a pandemic and therefore fear going to the hospital when they get sick not violence? 

Is imprisoning millions of people for years for non-violent crimes not violence?

Is locking up political prisoners like Steven Donziger, Mumia Abu-Jamal, Reverend Pinkney, Julian Assange, Chelsea Manning, Leonard Peltier not violence?? 

Is dropping a bomb every 12 minutes on innocent people in countries thousands of miles away not violence?? 

Is allowing millions in this country to go hungry while we throw out 40% of all food not violence? 

Is arresting people who try to feed those who are starving not violence? 

Is allowing hundreds of thousands to go homeless, living under bridges or on benches or squatting in collapsing structures while this country has trillions of dollars and millions of empty houses —is that not violence?

Is arresting, beating, and persecuting those who try to give those people houses not violence? And bulldozing the homes — is that not violence?

Is causing the sixth great extinction, the mass death of half the world’s wildlife, in pursuit of corporate profit not violence? 

Is causing the deaths of tens of thousands of Venezuelans via economic warfare not violence?

Is creating an opioid epidemic by pushing pills on desperate people, ultimately leading to the deaths of hundreds of thousands not violence?

And then arresting those who stand up and fight back against the pollution, against the pipelines, against the factory farming, against the war industry —IS—THAT—NOT—VIOLENCE?

Of course it is. 

It’s violence on a breathtaking scale, far greater than what was done at the Capitol and far greater than any of us will witness in person. And yet large scale corporate-endorsed violence, death and destruction is not only allowable, it’s celebrated, it’s furthered, and promoted. Oil company documents show that they tell cities that oil spills are good for the economy. Other documents show that fossil fuel companies have known about the harm climate change would do since the 1970’s, but they simply saw it as the price of doing business. Corporate sacrifice zones like “Cancer Alley” in Louisiana are well known to be deadly to those who live there, yet it doesn’t matter to the corporations because their money will be green nonetheless. It doesn’t matter to the politicians because the poor who live in these sacrifice zones have no political power. The 40% of food that’s thrown out is not a secret. The subsidies paid to factory farms encourage them to produce heaping mountains of food and dairy and meat even if they can’t sell it all in our market economy. So they throw it out or bury it. Giving it to those in need would take too much time and effort. 

Should the racist violent insurrectionists at the Capitol be punished? Absolutely. But so too should the bought-off politicians who do the bidding of our morally bankrupt corporate America. These politicians and the CEOs they serve are purveyors of violence. They trade in, produce, and reap violence. They sit on hordes of money—the obscene profit from feeding American lives into the death cult of unfettered capitalism. 

Our mainstream media are blanketing the airwaves with talk of how the violent insurrectionists must be punished, and while they are not wrong, the criminal behavior those same talking heads and “reporters” ignore speaks volumes. All violence is not equal. Some of it is profitable and protected. Some of it is the American way.

Lee Camp
Lee Camp

Lee Camp is the host of the hit comedy news show “Redacted Tonight.” His new book “Bullet Points and Punch Lines” is available at LeeCampBook.com and his stand-up comedy special can be streamed for free at LeeCampAmerican.com.

  3. Yes, yes, a thousand times, yes.

    I think one thing that might have really shocked people about the events at the Capitol is that the violence wasn’t committed against the traditionally agreed upon and accepted targets. Or by the traditionally agreed upon and accepted perpetrators.
    Otherwise it would have been just another day in America.

  4. As good a definition of what-about-ism as I’ve ever seen.

    Modern Democracy is the most important political development in human history. Moreover, it is the only framework to date in which progress and justice is not only possible but an indispensable bedrock.

    So the idea that a direct, unprecedented and clear assault on it is on a par with atrocities committed within it, or or that these atrocities are even noteworthy in its context, is at best ignorant.

  5. Excellent and important journalism by Lee Camp. The fact that, like Jimmy Dore, a comedian has more courage and wisdom than the lionized stenographers of the NYT, WP, WSJ, CNN, MSNBC, Fox, et al, reveals the dismal state of mainstream journalism in the US.

  6. The White Riot, lasted approximately four hours. The Capitol was cleared just shortly after 6:00pm. Responsible entities are: Women for America First, the Republican Attorneys General Association/ the Rule of Law Defense Fund, Amy Kremer, Women for Trump, Kylie Jane Kremer, Mike Lindell CEO My Pillow company, Pastor Greg Locke of Global Vision Bible Church, Right Side Broadcasting Network, Turning Point Action, Stop the Steal, Black Conservatives Fund, Robert Mercer, Patrick Krason and slimeballs in the Congress, such as Madison Cawthorn, gun-toting Boebert, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Mo Brooks, Paul Gosar, Pete Sessions, Andy Biggs and others. As for it being a coup, that is absurdist and the gang of yahoos that momentarily roamed the halls & offices of the capitol, were incapable of articulating the source of their anger and basely incoherent about any stratagem, other than vague cries to hang Mike Pence or other statements of braggadocio. Hanging a sitting vice-president for being unable to perform an illegal act aka impossible act fits the bizzaro line of reasoning behind the entirety. Not that I advocate hanging or murder, but stringing-up Mike Pence would have been a curious turn of events and well-reflect the quite deranged raison d etre for the entirety. Though the DHS, seems more than capable of attacking aka defending federal buildings against encroachment in Portland, Oregon – they were basically AWOL from the riot at the capitol. The delusional crowd of protestors should have set their sights on ‘K’ Street where the real power rests. All in all, a fitting end to Trump’s reign.

    1. Do you think all the anti-Semitic unemployed “yahoos” who broke windows on Krystallnacht had politically “coherent … strategems”? That the mobs who murdered their neighbors in Rwanda had politically “coherent … strategems”?

      A lot of folks are missing point: The mob does not exist in a vacuum.

      If a politically unorganized and disparate mob invades a political space, it is not the mob itself that is “coherently” trying to pull a coup. They are the shock troops, the useful idiots, a source of intimidation and “chaos” that can provide cover for attempts by those in power to normalize martial law, anti-democratic judicial or legislative maneuvers and the like.

      Since Trump clearly did not have enough elite/insitutional support (i.e, in the military or the courts or other political bodies) his coup attempt looks farcical. He is himself a political savant for also an actual idiot who believes what the lampreys sucking to his underbelly tell him through his TV set, so he does not even understand how ineffectual his coup attempt is — yet he clearly was trying to subvert the election so that he could stay president.

  8. Excellent. You might have mentioned also the evil irony that, within 48 hours of condemning the violent mob that stormed the US Capitol, Biden nominated to be one of his top advisers Victoria Nuland, who orchestrated the far more murderous and fascistic mob that overthrew Ukraine’s democratically elected government.

  10. I’ll try this again after posting early today before others had (comment was removed)
    Thank you Lee Camp for this wonderful piece. Doesn’t seem threatening or out of line for me, let’s see if it stays the second try.

