Cartoon Education mr. fish Original

Debt to Society

by
Mr. Fish
Mr. Fish

Dwayne Booth (a.k.a., Mr. Fish) is a cartoonist, freelance writer, and ScheerPost’s artistic director, and he has been published in many reputable and prestigious magazines, journals and newspapers. In addition to Harper’s Magazine, his work has appeared in The Los Angeles Times, The Village Voice, Vanity Fair, Mother Jones Magazine, the Advocate, Z Magazine, the Utne Reader, Slate.com, MSNBC.com and various European newspapers. He has also written novels, screenplays, short fiction and cultural criticism collections, and several volumes of political cartoons.

Artist site

  1. In like manner, a prison has been made for us. We are told that to have a family (which is what everybody does, so it is the only right way {thinking error}), we need to keep them comfortable (thinking error), and to keep them comfortable, you need a good income. For a good income, you need a college education. Sooooo…You get a two hundred thousand dollar-plus loan and spend at least four of your best years of your youth in college. There, you learn mostly false information that you are expected to believe, and false concepts passed down for decades to be indoctrinating the world with lies. For four years or more, you learn to be submissive to your “superiors,” smiling while they deceive you and force you to deceive and to swindle others, to be a sex toy, to be used by the system, and to basically conform to capitalist materialism.

    Now you can get married (the good old ball and chain), buy a house (get further in debt), buy a car or two (more debt and headache), and spend your life in the rat race of competition, screwing each other and making the rich boss-man richer and more powerful, so that he can hire more people to be as happily employed as you are. The best part is that every Friday you can go to a restaurant and eat cooked cattle flesh and have a beer. Plus you can go to Disneyland for a week once every year. This method of earning middle class income of perhaps $50,000 a year and being a half million dollars in debt (plus interest) is the product of our world system’s planned method to enslave us.
    <> Make sure you please your boss and do what he says, do a good job, because poverty is real problems. Likewise, make sure that you give your wife no reason to divorce you, because lawyers, alimony, child support, and relationships with one woman after another, all with little surprises, most of them rejects, is not to be looked forward to. HAY KIDZ, SOUNDZ GRATE, DON’T IT?!?!
    Now go to college as good and respectable American citizens. After all, our economy needs us to perpetuate the system and pay taxes. This book shows how our system profits only a very few exceedingly wealthy people, who manipulate and screw everybody else.

    Kahn, Michael Lewis. EXPOSING THE MONEY MACHINE: TYRANNY THROUGH GOVERNMENT, RELIGIOUS INSTITUTIONS, AND MEDIA DECEPTION (pp. 45-46). Kindle Edition.

