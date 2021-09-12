Blog

Never Forget and Don’t Remember

Mr. Fish
Mr. Fish

Dwayne Booth (a.k.a., Mr. Fish) is a cartoonist, freelance writer, and ScheerPost’s artistic director, and he has been published in many reputable and prestigious magazines, journals and newspapers. In addition to Harper’s Magazine, his work has appeared in The Los Angeles Times, The Village Voice, Vanity Fair, Mother Jones Magazine, the Advocate, Z Magazine, the Utne Reader, Slate.com, MSNBC.com and various European newspapers. He has also written novels, screenplays, short fiction and cultural criticism collections, and several volumes of political cartoons.

  3. Amen Dwayne. In one brief paragraph you describe how America produces a roving scale replica of the Vietnam War Memorial, yet has nothing to commemorate the Gulf of Tonkin.

    The chances of America abandoning it’s “Defense Economy” burlesque, drastically diminished after a volunteer army helped replace “citizen soldiers” with a more manageable “warrior caste”.

    How long it takes to mold that force into a Neo-Praetorian Guard, can be reliably predicted by our collective gullibility.

    Please keep the good stuff coming… We may yet defy astronomical odds.

