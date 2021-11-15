Lee Camp: AOC & Pelosi’s Hilarious Climate Statements

Nancy Pelosi and AOC both believe that the US leads on climate change. They're thinking of the wrong metric. The US leads on pollution, not innovation and driving change.

Lee Camp argues that AOC and Nancy Pelosi need to dive deeper, and disputes their claim that the United States is leading the world in climate action.

America and other countries have not abided by any of the promises they gave at previous global climate summits while the planet heats up as predicted. By 2030, most people will not be talking about what happened in 2021, because current “leaders” will not be in office when that time rolls around and there will have been many more summits since then. Even though Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez claims that “America is back” and a leader of climate action,

Lee Camp Lee Camp is the host of the hit comedy news show “Redacted Tonight.” His new book “Bullet Points and Punch Lines” is available at LeeCampBook.com and his stand-up comedy special can be streamed for free at LeeCampAmerican.com. Author Page