Major Survey Finds 100 Million Americans See U.S. Healthcare System as ‘Expensive’ or ‘Broken’

One in 20 respondents—representing 12.7 million people—said a friend or family member died over the past year after not receiving treatment because they couldn't afford it.
The largest survey of its kind since the start of the Covid-19 crisis found that 38% of respondents—representing around 100 million Americans—characterized the for-profit U.S. healthcare system as either “expensive” or “broken,” an indication that the pandemic has markedly shifted public opinion.

Gallup and West Health, the two organizations behind the new survey out Tuesday, began the polling process by asking respondents to concisely describe the U.S. healthcare system in their own words. Nearly 40% used the word “expensive” and 13% said the system is “broken”—the two most common descriptors offered by respondents.

“The results stand in stark contrast to findings from just two years ago,” the groups note in their detailed summary of the findings. “In 2019, West Health and Gallup conducted a major survey on U.S. healthcare costs and found that close to half of Americans (48%) believed the quality of care found in the U.S. was either ‘the best in the world’ (13%) or ‘among the very best’ (36%). This was two-and-a-half times the 18% who reported that the quality of care was either ‘the worst in the world’ (3%) or ‘among the worst’ (16%).”

According to the survey, nearly half of Americans say the coronavirus pandemic soured their view of the U.S. healthcare system, which is dominated by large insurance companies and pharmaceutical corporations and imposes some of the highest costs in the world—while achieving some of the worst outcomes.

West Health chief strategy officer Tim Lash stressed that “negative public sentiment” surrounding the healthcare system “did not form overnight or begin with Covid-19.”

“It’s been decades in the making after failed promises by elected officials to do something to help Americans suffering at the hand of high prices for healthcare and prescription drugs,” Lash said. “However, public opinion plays an important role in the policy process, and if policymakers are listening, they have no choice but to act.”

While far from the sole catalyst behind Americans’ changing views, the coronavirus pandemic—which has killed nearly 800,000 people in the U.S., including one in 100 older Americans—has thrown into sharp relief the massive inefficiencies and cruelties of a healthcare system whose primary objective is maximizing profit, not delivering high-quality care to all.

“I think that Covid really illustrated just how dysfunctional the system actually is,” said one survey respondent.

Because a majority of Americans receive health insurance through their employers, the pandemic and resulting economic calamity produced what one study characterized as the “greatest health insurance losses in American history,” with millions being dropped from their plans and forced to seek refuge in badly underfunded public programs or the hard-to-navigate Affordable Care Act exchanges.

Additionally, hospitals have hit Covid-19 patients with massive charges throughout the pandemic, potentially discouraging many from seeking lifesaving treatments.

Gallup and West Health’s new poll, a nationally representative survey of more than 6,600 U.S. adults, found that the percentage of Americans who reported forgoing care due to cost concerns—30%—tripled in the three months prior to September and October, when the survey was conducted.

“Maybe, just maybe, it’s time we take on the greed of the pharmaceutical industry.”

Nearly a third of U.S. adults report that they could not afford quality healthcare if they needed it today, up from 18% in February. One in 20 respondents—representing around 12.7 million people—told Gallup and West Health that a friend or family member died over the past year after not receiving treatment because they couldn’t afford it.

Overall, 94% of Americans believe the cost of healthcare in the U.S. is “higher than it should be,” the survey showed.

“Americans have reached their breaking point,” said Shelley Lyford, president and CEO of West Health. “Between March and October, the percentage of people reporting trouble paying for healthcare, skipping treatments, and not filling their prescriptions spiked to their highest levels since the pandemic began, exacerbating another public health threat borne out of cost rather than illness.”

Dan Witters, a senior researcher for Gallup, said in a statement Tuesday that “the sharp worsening in public opinion regarding the affordability of care and medicine is startling, and likely a result of myriad factors related directly and indirectly to the Covid-19 pandemic.”

“From rapidly rising inflation, to deferred care pushed into 2021, to more people having to pay for Covid-19 care itself,” Witters added, “the U.S. healthcare cost crisis is now coming to a head.”

The new survey was published as congressional Democrats continued working to finalize their $1.75 trillion reconciliation package, which includes a patchwork of healthcare provisions including expanded ACA subsidies and a prescription drug plan that was badly weakened by industry-friendly lawmakers. Other popular proposals, including a plan to add dental and vision benefits to Medicare, were dropped during negotiations.

“At a time when one out of four Americans cannot afford their prescription drugs, maybe, just maybe, it’s time we take on the greed of the pharmaceutical industry,” said Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), who is pushing for a more ambitious plan to slash skyrocketing medicine costs.

  2. Hi,
    It is the same in AU, but on a percentage bases. Private health is enormous in costngs. And Surgeon fees. And the Government allows profit making. Ok, for those rich people, not the majority who helps to make ther profits in every sphere. Richness is a disease of the mind. The Government in AU, has to rehash the system, and bring in a new healthcare card and no. And to look after the majority who get it tough. Who make thet profits. Also, to look after the trees, which gives us oxygen, cut down on waste. Promote harmony, and forget about military budgets. Christian.

  3. Canadians, Brits, and French are far healthier than Americans, and Canadians live three years longer than those living in USA. Their physicians don’t refuse to care for anybody, don’t have to bother with the money end, and doctors are paid well.

    In Britain, doctors are paid about 100,000 pounds, and the better care they give their patients (including preventive medicine, like helping them quit smoking), the better their pay.

    In France, preventive care is practiced, they have unlimited sick days, don’t wait more than an hour at a hospital, and some doctors do house visits. It is France, the country whose citizens have been known to take to the streets in protest, and are not apathetic; that has free education, free medical care, exceedingly inexpensive child care, and high standard of living. Could a demanding population get more of what they want?

    Even poor Cuba has free universal healthcare, and provide doctors and medical care to third world nations. It isn’t rich USA that assists other nations, it is their poorest enemies who do. In Cuba, healthcare costs $221 annually per person, in USA, it is about $6,000 spent on each person for medical care. Cuba has a lower infant mortality rate, longer lifespan, and better preventive medicine than America. Meds cost literally about 2% of what they do in America. There in Cuba, medical intake does not ask any more than your name and your birthdate.

    In the USA, to inform those who don’t live there, potential patients don’t get care without the type of insurance that covers the particular care provider, you have long waits even in an emergency room, they want an extensive medical history report, there are co-pays, and the care is not so good- it is almost impossible to get holistic care (herbal or non-pharmaceutical), as well as the high possibility that you will have to take all kinds of tests, often are referred to specialists, and are often misdiagnosed. In addition to all that, the pharmaceuticals are often addictive and/or harmful, more on that later.

    Kahn, Michael. ANGRY LOUD AND CLEAR TRUTH: THE GROWTH AND MECHANISMS OF THE ROMERICAN EMPIRE . Kindle Edition.

  4. That was the skeletal strategy of the elite. Here is their system of control: Corporate philanthropy controls medical education and thus, medical care, so that society’s needs-as defined by the elite- would dominate over the medical profession’s interests. The wealthiest people control the universities (donations come with conditions that if not met, will result in withdrawal of funding, even if not contracted), doctors are trained at and are subordinate to those universities, and academic physicians research the management of disease to acquire the desired results.

    Unfortunately, the desired results are rarely to cure any disease; but often the objective is to promote addictions and/or dependencies, and even to cause disease. Not only do the wealthy families control the universities, now they own the pharmaceuticals.

    In his book “Murder By Injection,” Eustace Mullins names the top pharmaceuticals of his time, and their ownership. What was particularly interesting was that multiple positions within government and pharmaceutical corporations and “philanthropic” organizations were held by the same people like a revolving door; mostly bankers, not surprisingly.

    The book listed by names and positions and accomplishments on record of the monopolies. On page 329, he sums up the situation clearly: “Rockefeller’s general Education Board has spent more than $100 million to gain control of the nation’s medical schools and turn our physicians to physicians of the allopathic (orthodox) school, dedicated to surgery and the heavy use of drugs. The board, which had developed from the original Peabody Foundation, also spent some $66 million for Negro education.”

    Note that the book spends thirty pages on a chapter called “The Rockefeller Syndicate” and another seventy pages on a chapter called “The Drug Trust.” As much influence as Rockefeller had, authors of note have related that Rothschild is the one truly in power,

    Kahn, Michael. ANGRY LOUD AND CLEAR TRUTH: THE GROWTH AND MECHANISMS OF THE ROMERICAN EMPIRE . Kindle Edition.

  5. Ha. The revolution will not be surveyed. Yeah, I’m 64, and, teacher par excellence, journalist (real, newspaper, small and mid-sized town), social worker for foster youth, developmental disabled, homeless substance addicted, even homeless veterans . . . Yah. Surveys man, and Commondreamsd, man.

    By any means necessary, bog us down, hit us with another survey, another, and let’s chew through our masks popcorn and watch Dark Waters and The Mauritarian and cry, keeping that six foot distance, for sure.

    Passports passed around. Survey poll focus group.

    Yippee for Goebbels, err, Bernays, err, Friedman, oh those Mad Men, now the Pew Peeps.

    The revolution will not be Whitey on the Moon, Whitey on Mars, Whitey at COP 29.

    You want that Gore Vidal, United States of Amnesia?

    How about Agnotology.

    The Revoution will be surveyed, Pre-crime, prequel, sequel.

    The crimes will be GIS mapped, the vin diagrams, oh, those surveys, executive summaries.

    Poll Toll Fine Code Enforce Levy Tax Triple Penalize Regressive Taxation Eviction Penalties Surcharges Add-ons Price of Inflation Two for One Limited to One.

    Oh, Survey Rachel Carson. Hows that DDT Survey coming?

    Forever chemicals. Militarized Industrial Ag. All those blood lagoons of Pig Body Parts.

    Survey again, those fence lines.

    White Paper, executive summaries.

    Shoot, one out of 10 think or do they just believe or is it a nightmare?

    Ask just the right set of questions, and, shoot, the Revolution will Be Televised. Netflix Mini-Series. Amazon Prime Hulu Showtime. Bring it all on, and we then, can cogitate, ruminate, resonate.

    The Survey will not be Revolutionized.

    Whitey is at the bottom of the sea. Whitey is on his submarine. Whitey is in the lab. Whitey is DARPA mad.

    Thanks for the Survey.

  6. The survey represents a portion of middle class. The rest of the country does not share middle class perspectives. As pointed out for the past quarter-century, Congress knows universal health care makes no sense in a country that denies the most basic human rights (UN’s UDHR) to food and shelter for those left jobless.

  7. The United States is the only advanced industrial country that has never had free health care. The government’s capitalist disease has prevented us from ever having what our european friends have grown up with. The United States government has overthrown governments in south and central America who had implemented free health care and free education. See Guatemala and El Salvador for a start. The U.S. government has proven that it is monstrous, cruel, and destructive and a scourge that kills people. U.S. health care is not merely “broken”, it is rotting. No wonder that polls show most young people preferring to have a socialist government rather than a capitalist one.

  8. The U.S. has the worst health care “system” (extortion) of any modern nation in the world. Medical bankruptcy is the #1 cause of bankruptcy (all types) in the country. Hospitals charge upwards of 600% markup on supplies, services, treatments and drugs, vastly gouging their clients and patients to the tune of billions in excess exorbitant charges per year (look it up – these are all facts). Monthly premiums amount to applied extortion by a Mafia-like enterprise. You do not want to get sick or ill or diseases in the United Slaves of Amerika. There are far better healthcare options elsewhere at far less money. Nobody should be participating in the scams and schemes of the medical-bankruptcy industry.

