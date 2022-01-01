Best of Chris Hedges’ 2021 Columns

Share this: Tweet





Ring in the new year with ScheerPost columnist Chris Hedges’ best work from the last twelve months. Whether it’s condemning America’s Forever Wars or advocating for persecuted heroes like WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange and environmental lawyer Steve Donziger, Hedges’ columns are key to understanding the U.S. and the world as we know it. Read more of his work here.

The Collective Suicide Machine and the Fall of Kabul

The return of the Taliban to power was one more signpost of the end of the American empire — and nobody will be held accountable. Read the full column here.

The Price of Conscience

Drone warfare whistleblower Daniel Hale sentenced to 45 months in prison for telling the American people the truth. Read Chris Hedges’ full column on the case here.

The Empire Does Not Forgive

The Americans, like the British and the Soviets before them, dug their own graveyard in Afghanistan. Read Hedges’ column on the U.S. occupation of Afghanistan here.

America’s Fate: Oligarchy or Autocracy

The competing systems of power are divided between alternatives which widen the social and political divide — and increase potential for violent conflict. Read the full column here.

The Anonymous Executioners of the Corporate State

Imprisoning the David to Chevron’s Goliath is the latest outrage by a US judiciary now engineered to always favor the interests of capital. Read Hedges’ column on the Steve Donziger case here.

The Most Important Battle for Press Freedom in Our Time

If Julian Assange is extradited and found guilty of publishing classified material it will set a legal precedent that will effectively end national security reporting. Read Hedges’ column on the WikiLeaks founder’s case here.



“Dying for an iPhone”

The suffering of the working class, within and outside the United States, is ignored by our corporatized media, and yet, it is one of the most important human rights issues of our era. Read Hedges’ column here.

Don’t Be Fooled By Joe Biden

What is exceptional about America is its culture of sadism. Read Hedges’ take on the beginning of Biden’s presidency here.

The Unraveling of the American Empire

US leadership has stumbled from one military debacle to another, a trajectory mirroring the sad finales of other historical imperial powers. Read the full column here.

The Age of Social Murder

The ruling elites, despite the accelerating and tangible ecological collapse, mollify us, either by meaningless gestures or denial. Read the full column here.