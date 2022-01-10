6 comments
-
-
Current structure has been highly reinforced by a debt based monetary model that is also hierarchical its design. There was little choice other than building it with an apex that acts like a light to months in what it attracts. a fairy dangerous place. It’s rank with temptation.
It has managed to engineer a fully free floating price model that’s used in the marketplace on the “other end” of it, however.
We are now marching forward with the use of fully free floating prices within eCommerce for the sake of completing debt-free transactions and sustainable real economic growth looks highly feasible on the basis of market cooperation.
As we add “the monetary Yang to the Yin” , balance and symbiosis will reveal a far “rounder world” where the classical apex has been weaned out.
The road to providence is long and we have never been able to pour new wine into an old wineskin. No surprise there for me. Better days ahead if we choose them and have faith ! Greater things, we will do !
https://members.lode.one/register/joinwith/1130057960/link?fbclid=IwAR0kH1wRp0rrUvDq1vyrruNe62_5iBjr0P4bpeZtnfLC_W5dLyMKdbdQnjM
-
The United States intelligence community funded, nurtured and incubated Google as part of a drive to dominate the world through control of information. Seed-funded by the NSA and CIA, Google was merely the first among a plethora of private sector start-ups co-opted by US intelligence to retain ‘information superiority.’
The origins of this ingenious strategy trace back to a secret Pentagon-sponsored group, that for the last two decades has functioned as a bridge between the US government and elites across the business, industry, finance, corporate, and media sectors. The group has allowed some of the most powerful special interests in corporate America to systematically circumvent democratic accountability and the rule of law to influence government policies, as well as public opinion in the US and around the world. The results have been catastrophic: NSA mass surveillance, a permanent state of global war, and a new initiative to transform the US military into Skynet.
Here, INSURGE INTELLIGENCE exposes how the Pentagon Highlands Forum’s co-optation of tech giants like Google to pursue mass surveillance, has played a key role in secret efforts to manipulate the media as part of an information war against the American government, the American people, and the rest of the world: to justify endless war, and ceaseless military expansionism.
The war machine
In September 2013, the website of the Montery Institute for International Studies’ Cyber Security Initiative (MIIS CySec) posted a final version of a paper on ‘cyber-deterrence’ by CIA consultant Jeffrey Cooper, vice president of the US defense contractor SAIC and a founding member of the Pentagon’s Highlands Forum. The paper was presented to then NSA director Gen. Keith Alexander at a Highlands Forum session titled ‘Cyber Commons, Engagement and Deterrence’ in 2010.
MIIS CySec is formally partnered with the Pentagon’s Highlands Forum through an MoU signed between the provost and Forum president Richard O’Neill, while the initiative itself is funded by George C. Lee: the Goldman Sachs executive who led the billion dollar valuations of Facebook, Google, eBay, and other tech companies.
https://medium.com/insurge-intelligence/why-google-made-the-nsa-2a80584c9c1
-
-
“autocratic power structure that insists truth resides in our collective subservience to a strict monochromatic hierarchy”
Easy for you to say.
What else is new?
Welcome to Stupid-Old-Fartville, where the motto is:
Don’t walk.
Worship.
-
Google and, well, here ya go: Denmark’s secret service helped the US spy on European politicians including German Chancellor Angela Merkel from 2012 to 2014, Danish media say.
The Defence Intelligence Service (FE) collaborated with the US National Security Agency (NSA) to gather information, according to Danish public service broadcaster DR.
Intelligence was allegedly collected on other officials from Germany, France, Sweden and Norway.
Similar allegations emerged in 2013.
Then, secrets leaked by US whistleblower Edward Snowden alleged tapping of the German chancellor’s phone by the NSA.
When those allegations were made, the White House gave no outright denial but said Mrs Merkel’s phone was not being bugged at the time and would not be in future.