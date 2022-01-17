8 comments
I was listening to a speech Colin Powell gave on the MLK day before Obama’s first inauguration.
What’s the word one uses when you scream, laugh, cry, and puke at the same time? Hypocrisy doesn’t begin to cover it.
perfect, thanks. Bernie Sanders shared today the MLK speech about linking the war in Viet Nam to racism. I think that is why he was killed, the military-industrial complex would brook no protest.
I take offense at this depiction and statement. I am white-skinned (though I identify as black) and Malcom X is the one and only person I consider as my hero. You cannot judge a man’s character by his ethnicity or race. I am as radical as you can get, and already embrace all those slippery slope views.
Black people like Kamala Harris? Or Condoleezza Rice? Or Ayana Pressley? There are a LOT of Black people who don’t support the MLK virtues listed above.
The black-and-white, divide-and-rule games of Amerika’s racialized politricks leaves you with two alternatives: get whitewashed or wokewashed. Either way, the class basis of oppression remains intact, from chattel to wage slavery, from domestic to foreign police states of GloboCap. If the current coup for biodigital slavery succeeds, skin-deep ideology will fade and disappear because our common humanity, and common struggle and resistance, will no longer pose any threat to the psychopaths of power who have made monstrous mutants of us all, or rather those few post-humans who remain to robotically serve the masters once the herd has been culled.