Chris Hedges Forever Wars Original

Hedges: Waltzing Toward Armageddon with the Merchants of Death

by
12 Comments on Hedges: Waltzing Toward Armageddon with the Merchants of Death
The doctrine of permanent war dominated our lives during the Cold War and dominates our lives now.
“Raft of Doom” / Illustration by Mr. Fish

By Chris Hedges / Original to ScheerPost

The Cold War, from 1945 to 1989, was a wild Bacchanalia for arms manufacturers, the Pentagon, the CIA, the diplomats who played one country off another on the world’s chess board, and the global corporations able to loot and pillage by equating predatory capitalism with freedom. In the name of national security, the Cold Warriors, many of them self-identified liberals, demonized labor, independent media, human rights organizations, and those who opposed the permanent war economy and the militarization of American society as soft on communism. 

That is why they have resurrected it.

The decision to spurn the possibility of peaceful coexistence with Russia at the end of the Cold War is one of the most egregious crimes of the late 20th century. The danger of provoking Russia was universally understood with the collapse of the Soviet Union, including by political elites as diverse as Henry Kissinger and George F. Kennan, who called the expansion of NATO into Central Europe “the most fateful error of American policy in the entire post-Cold War era.” 

This provocation, a violation of a promise not to expand NATO beyond the borders of a unified Germany, has seen Poland, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Albania, Croatia, Montenegro, and North Macedonia inducted into the Western military alliance. This betrayal was compounded by a decision to station NATO troops, including thousands of US troops, in Eastern Europe, another violation of an agreement made by Washington with Moscow. The Russian invasion of Ukraine, perhaps a cynical goal of the Western alliance, has now solidified an expanding and resurgent NATO and a rampant, uncontrollable militarism. The masters of war may be ecstatic, but the potential consequences, including a global conflagration, are terrifying. 

Peace has been sacrificed for US global hegemony. It has been sacrificed for the billions in profits made by the arms industry. Peace could have seen state resources invested in people rather than systems of control. It could have allowed us to address the climate emergency. But we cry peace, peace, and there is no peace. Nations frantically rearm, threatening nuclear war. They prepare for the worst, ensuring that the worst will happen. 

So what if the Amazon is reaching its final tipping point where trees will soon begin to die off en masse. So what if land ice and ice shelves are melting from below at a much faster rate than predicted. So what if temperatures soar, monster hurricanes, floods, droughts, and wildfires devastate the earth. In the face of the gravest existential crisis to beset the human species, and most other species, the ruling elites stoke a conflict that is driving up the price of oil and turbocharging the fossil fuel extraction industry. It is collective madness.

The Butcher’s Cut / Illustration by Mr. Fish

The march towards protracted conflict with Russia and China will backfire. The desperate effort to counter the steady loss of economic dominance by the US will not be offset by military dominance. If Russia and China can create an alternative global financial system, one that does not use the US dollar as the world’s reserve currency, it will signal the collapse of the American empire. The dollar will plummet in value. Treasury bonds, used to fund America’s massive debt, will become largely worthless. The financial sanctions used to cripple Russia will be, I expect, the mechanism that slays us, if we don’t first immolate ourselves in thermonuclear war.

Washington plans to turn Ukraine into Chechnya or the old Afghanistan, when the Carter administration, under the influence of the Svengali-like National Security Adviser Zbigniew Brzezinski, equipped and armed the radical jihadists that would morph into the Taliban and al Qaeda in the fight against the Soviets. It will not be good for Russia. It will not be good for the United States. It will not be good for Ukraine, as making Russia bleed will require rivers of Ukrainian blood. The decision to destroy the Russian economy, to turn the Ukrainian war into a quagmire for Russia and topple the regime of Vladimir Putin will open a Pandora’s box of evils. Massive social engineering — look at Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Libya or Vietnam — has its own centrifugal force. It destroys those who play God.

The Ukrainian war has silenced the last vestiges of the Left. Nearly everyone has giddily signed on for the great crusade against the latest embodiment of evil, Vladimir Putin, who, like all our enemies, has become the new Hitler. The United States will give $13.6 billion in military and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, with the Biden administration authorizing on Saturday an additional $200 million in military assistance. The 5,000-strong EU rapid deployment force, the recruitment of all Eastern Europe, including Ukraine, into NATO, the reconfiguration of former Soviet Bloc militaries to NATO weapons and technology have all been fast tracked. Germany, for the first time since World War II, is massively rearming. It has lifted its ban on exporting weapons. Its new military budget is twice the amount of the old budget, with promises to raise the budget to more than 2 percent of GDP, which would move its military from the seventh largest in the world to the third-, behind China and the United States. NATO battlegroups are being doubled in size in the Baltic states to more than 6,000 troops. Battlegroups will be sent to Romania and Slovakia. Washington will double the number of U.S. troops stationed in Poland to 9,000. Sweden and Finland are considering dropping their neutral status to integrate with NATO.

This is a recipe for global war. History, as well as all the conflicts I covered as a war correspondent, have demonstrated that when military posturing begins, it often takes little to set the funeral pyre alight. One mistake. One overreach. One military gamble too many. One too many provocations. One act of desperation. 

Russia’s threat to attack weapons convoys to Ukraine from the West; its air strike on a military base in western Ukraine, 12 miles from the Polish border, which is a staging area for foreign mercenaries; the statement by Polish President Andrzej Duda that the use of weapons of mass destruction, such as chemical weapons, by Russia against Ukraine, would be a “game-changer” that could force NATO to rethink its decision to refrain from direct military intervention — all are ominous developments pushing the alliance closer to open warfare with Russia.

Once military forces are deployed, even if they are supposedly in a defensive posture, the bear trap is set. It takes very little to trigger the spring. The vast military bureaucracy, bound to alliances and international commitments, along with detailed plans and timetables, when it starts to roll forward, becomes unstoppable. It is propelled not by logic but by action and reaction, as Europe learned in two world wars.

The moral hypocrisy of the United States is staggering. The crimes Russia is carrying out in Ukraine are more than matched by the crimes committed by Washington in the Middle East over the last two decades, including the act of preemptive war, which under post-Nuremberg laws is a criminal act of aggression. Only rarely is this hypocrisy exposed as when USAmbassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the body: “We’ve seen videos of Russian forces moving exceptionally lethal weaponry into Ukraine, which has no place on the battlefield. That includes cluster munitions and vacuum bombs which are banned under the Geneva Convention.” Hours later, the official transcript of her remark was amended to tack on the words “if they are directed against civilians.” This is because the U.S., which like Russia never ratified the Convention on Cluster Munitions treaty, regularly uses cluster munitions. It used them in Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, and Iraq. It has provided them to Saudi Arabia for use in Yemen. Russia has yet to come close to the tally of civilian deaths from cluster munitions delivered by the US military.

The Dr. Strangeloves, like zombies rising from the mass graves they created around the globe, are once again stoking new campaigns of industrial mass slaughter. No diplomacy. No attempt to address the legitimate grievances of our adversaries. No check on rampant militarism. No capacity to see the world from another perspective. No ability to comprehend reality outside the confines of the binary rubric of good and evil. No understanding of the debacles they orchestrated for decades. No capacity for pity or remorse.

Elliot Abrams worked in the Reagan administration when I was reporting from Central America. He covered up atrocities and massacres committed by the military regimes in El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and by the US-backed Contra forces fighting the Sandinistas in Nicaragua. He viciously attacked reporters and human rights groups as communists or fifth columnists, calling us “un-American” and “unpatriotic.” He was convicted for lying to Congress about his role in the Iran-Contra affair. During the administration of George W. Bush, he lobbied for the invasion of Iraq and tried to orchestrate a U.S. coup in Venezuela to overthrow Hugo Chávez.

“There will be no substitute for military strength, and we do not have enough,” writes Abrams for the Council on Foreign Relations, where he is a senior fellow: “It should be crystal clear now that a larger percentage of GDP will need to be spent on defense. We will need more conventional strength in ships and planes. We will need to match the Chinese in advanced military technology, but at the other end of the spectrum, we may need many more tanks if we have to station thousands in Europe, as we did during the Cold War. (The total number of American tanks permanently stationed in Europe today is zero.) Persistent efforts to diminish even further the size of our nuclear arsenal or prevent its modernization were always bad ideas, but now, as China and Russia are modernizing their nuclear weaponry and appear to have no interest in negotiating new limits, such restraints should be completely abandoned. Our nuclear arsenal will need to be modernized and expanded so that we will never face the kinds of threats Putin is now making from a position of real nuclear inferiority.” 

Putin played into the hands of the war industry. He gave the warmongers what they wanted. He fulfilled their wildest fantasies. There will be no impediments now on the march to Armageddon. Military budgets will soar. The oil will gush from the ground. The climate crisis will accelerate. China and Russia will form the new axis of evil. The poor will be abandoned. The roads across the earth will be clogged with desperate refugees. All dissent will be treason. The young will be sacrificed for the tired tropes of glory, honor, and country. The vulnerable will suffer and die. The only true patriots will be generals, war profiteers, opportunists, courtiers in the media and demagogues braying for more and more blood. The merchants of death rule like Olympian gods.  And we, cowed by fear, intoxicated by war, swept up in the collective hysteria, clamor for our own annihilation.

Chris Hedges
Chris HedgesChris Hedges is a Pulitzer Prize–winning journalist who was a foreign correspondent for fifteen years for The New York Times, where he served as the Middle East Bureau Chief and Balkan Bureau Chief for the paper. He previously worked overseas for The Dallas Morning NewsThe Christian Science Monitor, and NPR. He is the host of the Emmy Award-nominated show On Contact.  Author Link

Copyright 2022 Chris Hedges

12 comments

  1. Arms makers, bullet-headed generals, bent politicians (Republicans and Democrats alike), and the filthy rich media moguls who cheer them on do not advance their careers and amass and maintain their fortunes by embracing de-escalation. They profit by systematically glamorizing and glorifying violence in entertainment fare and war propaganda, making and selling weapons, and instigating wars. It’s what they do, and we have all seen it, again, and again, and again. Their business is wholesale deceit, death, and destruction. Millions die, millions more are displaced as refugees, countless families are ripped apart, nations destabilized and destroyed. Now Western neocons openly flirt with a nuclear holocaust that would kill billions and end human civilization as we have known it, while Western leaders steadfastly refuse to do anything really useful to slow climate change!

    Reply

  2. Another fantastic piece, Chris. As always, you nailed it.
    You have said in the past that “the good is attracted by the good”.
    True, but I would add to that, “Still, evil always wins”.

    Reply

  3. Hedges is great, as always. Although I doubt Russia & China will form a new economic alliance that renders US Treasury bills worthless. The US can freeze accounts; it can’t seize assets (except for poor people caught with drugs in the house). If I’m fabulously wealthy, I trust a sleazy US financial firm over a Russian Bank, any day.

    Reply

  4. Those of us who’s minds are open and will not be censored applaud you sir for your truthful information Thank you 🙏

    Reply

  5. A valuable warning for us. Sadly, Americans don’t get it. We are always the good guys and there are always people easy to demonize. Just get rid of them and we can rule the world. Let’s at least help our president see things more clearly. Let’s suggest he read this article, and then sign on to a petition and open letter to him called “If reason doesn’t work, let’s try Humor” at https://www.ipetitions.com/petition/open-letter-to biden-on-war. We gotta do something, even with humor.

    Reply

  6. This is my fear, that we are now in 1914, things spinning out of control, the Generals making one mistake after another, leading to catastrophe.
    I just finished the fictional book Never by Ken Follett. Its premise is that 1914 was started by a series of events that spin out of control and lead to war. He wondered if the same thing could happen again in our time? Hence the book. Right now its looking prophetic.
    I am genuinely frightened.

    Reply

  7. Regarding the hypocrisy of the USA and the rest of the world having a meltdown of mass hysteria around Russia attacking Ukraine I offer the following article that shows all the countries attacked and deaths due to the USA since WWII. It is estimated that somewhere between 20 to 30 million folks have died as a result of the USA and its love for war and profit off of them.
    https://countercurrents.org/lucas240407.htm
    As far as I am concerned all wars are crimes. But I sit and shake my head at all the deaths and wars the USA is responsible for and never did it receive such outrage and sanctions for its outright illegal attacks on sovereign nations. I am so damn tired and angry as the USA projects its own lust for violence against other countries who act in the same manner (although arguably far less than the USA) as the latest face of evil incarnate. I’ve never witnessed such mass hysteria against a nation as Russia in this latest incident while the USA has done far worse for decades with nary a finger wagged its way. The USA is by far the world’s largest terrorist nation and yet it is never held accountable for all the death and destruction it has wrought an any meaningful manner. I detest the country of my birth for the hell it has wrought upon the earth since its founding. And all the while the USA is pointing fingers at others in the world, it is rapidly collapsing from within politically, economically, environmentally and so forth. But the USA will keep on waging war on others until the bitter end because that is how it was founded and knows no other way to be. We are now in the final days and they will be ever more darker and more dystopian with the USA leading the way.

    Reply

  8. Great work.

    I’m reading in the mainstream press that Putin will not negotiate. But this seems inconsistent with his putting forward a nine-point draft treaty, with NATO and the US, in December 2021. I’ve looked it over and it all seems pretty reasonable as a starting point. I didn’t see the “demands” that are described by Western media, iy looked more like restoration of older norms to minimize conflict. My conclusion is that its actually Biden that won’t negotiate because he doesn’t want to solve this problem through diplomacy and right now he is winning this game without any real effort. Just a lot of lying.

    What does Biden have to lose in this game right now? Every dead Ukrainian and Russian is a point for Biden. Every Ukrainian hospital hit is hundreds of points for Biden. Ukraine is a pawn, or the ball, in this Putin-Biden game. What better way to damage Russia, and revive NATO, than to bait Putin into a trap in which he and Ukraine can only lose. Sending weapons to Ukraine will only get many more Ukrainians and Russians killed and score Biden more points.

    I also see Russia’s talks with Ukraine being used by the West as a distraction from the real negotiations that Putin is asking for. The Ukraine-Russia discussions presumably do make demands on Ukraine to drop the pursuit of Crimea – which was annexed to Ukraine by the Soviet Union in 1954 – and to be remain neutral, i.e. not a part of NATO. My sense is that most of these are discussions to find a way to get as many civilians out before Russia rubblizes the larger cities; which given the small force Russia has deployed, would seem to be a likely goal if this drags on.

    I believe that Biden could end all of this today by simply agreeing to talk seriously with Putin about his draft treaty.

    Reply

  9. What I don’t understand is that if the Sociopathic and Psychopathic so-called Elite Globalists (Cabal that controls the world) is known to CIA or Military and they know where to locate them, then, why not simply send a few drones their way with a few missiles, and be done with them, instead of constantly creating wars and carnage for them. Some might say that it cannot be done. I want to know why it cannot be done. If they have been destroying humanity for centuries, its time they were the topic of destruction assuming that Peace, Love and Compassion cannot do the job..

    Reply

  10. World leaders are psychopaths but we think they are human like us, WHY? because the leaders of the past have told Humanity for thousands years, they are human just like us. They are NOT human like us. We are stupid to think that anyone is human who lives a behaviourally destructive life that is the antithesis of our own. We must face the facts. Psychopaths and those with a psychopathic bent are the ruling class all across the world. Their “values’” are not human values, although they mimic human values. Our world is very likely to get worse if we fail to wake up to this fact. Republicans are acting as psychopaths toward us. Democrats are no better. Our world will die unless we can rid ourselves of all psychopaths and their lying murderous behavior. Trump, Putin, the Saudi prince are obvious examples who bring to mind Bundy, Dahmer and BTK. They have no conscience or empathy for anyone -follow that idea to a conclusion and you end up with the ultimate destruction of Humanity by psychopaths. As Cleckley said in the 50’s “Psychopaths are everywhere, even in Government” They are not us, they are their own species and shouldn’t rule over us or control the world we live in. We need to search them out and stop them.
    A corporation is a psychopath and all our politicians are loyal to them but neither have ANY HUMAN QUALITIES AT ALL.
    Humans are loving, life enhancing and we have no use for psychopathic monsters. Name them and blame them then stop them before they destroy the world

    Reply

  11. The future looks particularly grim. The resources, time and energy which, in a sane world, would be devoted towards at least attempting to tackle climate change, will, instead, be wasted on weapons and war. What a tragedy. How truly grotesque it all is.

    Germany promising/threatening to massively raise its military expenditure and once more step out onto the world stage. Ordering tens of F-35’s, because, as the newspaper Bild says, it’s an open secret that these plans can be easily modified to carry and launch nuclear bombs! Come again, Germany thinking of, being allowed to prepare for nuclear weapons! What could possibly go wrong? Bild speculates that these bombs or cruise missiles would come from the United States! Wow! The US giving nuclear weapons to Germany in a crisis situation. What could possibly go wrong? But, will the Germans be sastisfied with this? Surely, at some point they’ll want their own nuclear weapons? Can they really rely on Washington to protect them and support them, like Ukraine did?

    But what happens to ‘democracy’ at home, if we’re gonna spend so much on expanding the military? Too much butter and not enough guns? If the left have vanished, swamped by militarism, if dissent is tantamount to treason, what happens to freedom of speech? Does ‘democracy’ survive the growth of the new, national security warfare state? I have my doubts.

    Do the American people support all of this? The creation of a new Afghanistan in the centre of Europe? A new afghanistan, only this time with the threat of sliding, as in 1914 into a bigger and more terrible war, only this time with the added ingredient of mutual nuclear suicide on a global level! The ruling elite in Washington may have signed up for this madness, but what of the American people, don’t they get a say at all? That’s why ‘democracy’ dies in this kind of atmosphere and in this kind of warfare state.

    Reply

  12. “… cowed by fear, intoxicated by war, swept up in the collective hysteria…”
    -C.Hedges ( excerpt )

    Reading that, I sheepishly saw what I now have in common with my fellow hysterics .

    -Geeezus, J.J. ( @ Detroit – Canada’s least fave suburb)

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

%d bloggers like this: