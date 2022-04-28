10 comments
I am in total agreement with this sentiment. WE must abandon the duopoly. THough I fear it is too late, I will support third party candidates or independents exclusively. The lesser od tw evils is evil, and its really difficult to discern which of the major parties is the lesser evil.
Edward, good word. But try this on for size: “The Evil of Two Lessers” and that’s exactly what they are. And no, it’s never too late as Chris Hedges states: “I fight fascism not thinking I’ll win. I fight fascists because they’re fascists.” One more thing: Check out the People’s Party and join Chris Hedges, Dr. Cornell West, and many others in this movement to bring sanity to the political system.
The People’s Party! Also, the alternative is to take this nation into our own hands and bring justice to working people across the nation. And how” Non-violent, peaceful non-cooperation wherein millions upon millions refuse to go along with the system while screaming: “ENOUGH IS ENOUGH!”
I am afraid we are out of time. I believe our fates will be determined by those already in power, god help us all. Make no mistake, things have gone too far and our leaders drunk on their own propaganda, greed, and hubris are leading us into the third world war. A war with many less soldiers and many more nukes. They are committed now to their insane course and will continue to escalate the war in the Ukraine until it goes global. Russia cannot back down. China doesn’t want to take the US on alone and Russia is it’s potential supplier of vast amounts of natural resources, not the least of which are Oil, Gas and Coal. They see what is happening and are determined it will never happen to them. This will escalate and before any election can be held to determine the next designated President, it will be too late to matter.
I of course hope I am wrong, and I often am. But unless there is some totally unexpected paradigm shift in the current trajectory of this Western Globalist/Russian Conflict I am afraid this ends badly.
We’ve always had the option of exercise our rights as citizens. As JustAMaverick’s comment suggests, it may now be too late. But if there’s any chance to stop the military madness and the death spiral of the neocon imperial project, it will result from massively mobilizing the people. Please look at this …. http://peacedividend.us/what-is-the-peace-dividend-strategy/ …. as I see nothing else in the limp vacuum of our current “peace movement” which offers anything directly challenging the MIC and Deep State.