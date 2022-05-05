10 comments
Gotta get some of those female reproductive planners in the image, Mr. Fish. Whew, when I was helping women get services in El Paso for reproductive issues (no abortions at that clinic back then), well, I was screamed at and hit in the groin with “protest” signs by women.
And, the big ones in the pro-war/pro-bomb/pro-toxify women’s club, hell, they should be called out, too:
Marillyn Hewson, the CEO of Lockheed Martin; Phebe Novakovic, the CEO of General Dynamics; and Leanne Caret, the CEO of Boeing Defense, Space, and Security. Chairman and CEO of Northrop Grumman, Wes Bush, announced that he was stepping down and would be succeeded by Kathy Warden, Northrop’s current president and chief operating officer who has been with the company since 2008.
Hewson, Novakovic, and Caret were all named in Fortune’s 2017 “Most Powerful Women” ranking, listed as 3, 9, and 30, respectively. Hewson was named “2018 CEO of the Year” by Chief Executive Magazine.
For and by the Female People!
The 1960’s pop band “The Supremes” had more judicial acumen than the current Supreme Court.
Roe v. Wade empowered the cultural conservative base.
As Glenn Greenwald’s analysis correctly observes,decisions
Like this are best left to the citizens of each state.
Democracy works best when citizens have a voice.
Roe was wrongly decided and should be reversed.
Most states will enact pro abortion statutes.
Those states that ban abortion will be a small minority
Of states.
We need a matrilineal society but not a fascist state as we have now.
Hard to see on a phone but did I miss the reference to the complicity of the Democrat Party?
The forced birth of unwanted babies will only place a burden on financially struggling women and the children that result, but on this country and our democratic freedoms as a whole. Would that those who stridently advocate anti-abortion policies seem equally willing to champion family policies with the same intensity, such as affordable day care and health care, especially for women of the shrinking middle class and the poor.
It is also curious that no laws in this country have been advanced to limit how many children a woman, be she rich, of modest means, or poor can bare. Better to put taxpayer dollars towards improving the “safety net” and promoting realistic “sex education” in our public school system, as is the case, for instance, in Sweden. where teenage pregnancies are far lower than in many regions of this country.
Forcing pregnant women to carry an unwanted conception to term is likely to prove a social disaster for America. as well as for the concept of “freedom of choice.” It is anti-democratic and socially regressive.
Grandmaster Flash had more judicial temperament than Alito, Kavanaugh , Thomas and Barrett.