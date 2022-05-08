Michael Brenner Ukraine

Michael Brenner on the High Risks of Cultivated Ignorance

by
8 Comments on Michael Brenner on the High Risks of Cultivated Ignorance
Micheal Brenner challenges the mainstream narrative of Putin and appends four of his public speeches.

By Michael Brenner

Our political elites evidently have absorbed fully and deeply the proposition that “ignorance is bliss.”  The exhibits are too numerous to inventory. A singular current example with profound implication is the notion that Vladimir Putin is the quintessential brutal dictator – power mad, ruthless and with only a tenuous grip on reality. Indeed, it has become commonplace to equate him with Hitler – as done by such leading lights of America’s stellar elites such as Hillary Clinton and Nancy Pelosi – as well as ‘opinion makers’ galore. Even 203 noble Nobels lend their collective brains and celebrity credentials to an ‘open letter’ whose first sentence pairs Russia’s attack on Ukraine with Hitler’s assault on Poland in September 1939. These are only the most striking examples of the shortfalls in what passes for general education after 16 years of obligatory residence in American classrooms.

 These words are not meant as a defense brief for Putin or Russia’s actions in Ukraine. That is a separate matter. The intent is simply to point out the high risks of making security policy on portentous matters in cultivated ignorance. Sadly, the argument that those who make those decisions should know literally what they are talking about is widely deemed as radical – itself as great a menace as whatever dragons are hovering around us. In Putin’s case, there is absolutely no excuse. He has presented his views on how Russia visualizes its place in the world, relations with the West and the contours/rules of a desired international system more comprehensively, historically informed, and coherently than has any national leader I know of. Shouted declarations “we’re number ONE and always will be” are not his style. The point is that you may be troubled by his conclusions, question his sincerity, suspect hidden strains of thought and character, or denounce certain actions. However, doing so has no credibility unless one has engaged the man based on what is available – not on cartoon sketches. So, too, should we recognize that this is not a one-man show. that it behooves us to consider the more complex reality that is Russian governance and politics.

For that reason, I have appended 4 of Putin’s lengthy public speeches for your attention. Also, a long interview/memoir by Jack Matlock – the United States’ ambassador to Moscow during the crucial years that saw and end to Cold War I. If you are inclined to scan them, your knowledge of the subject already would exceed that of Pelosi, HRC, Biden, Blinken and even Michael McFaul whose atrociously accented, fractured spoken Russian suggests that were he to as much as fix his eye on the Putin manuscripts, he’d struggle through a few paragraphs before intoning that that there is an unmistakable echo of Mein Kempf. And if you are acquainted with any of the 203 noble Nobels you might consider passing on to them the speeches so as to remind them that dedication to intellectual integrity is meant to be universally applied.

Vladimir Putin is a formidable personality who leads a great country that has been experiencing an historic transformation. We will have to deal with him and with it, one way or another. Simply shouting to the skies: “genocidal killer” is dangerous, counter-productive – and, frankly, childish.

Putin’s Speeches in translation:

Putin’s Opening Speech At Davos World Economic Forum 2009

Address by President of the Russian Federation 2014

Russian President Putin’s Speech At The World Economic Forum 2021

The Ambassadorial Series: Deans of U.S.-Russia Diplomacy Transcript of the Ambassador Jack F. Matlock Interview

Michael Brenner

Michael Brenner is a Professor of International Affairs at the University of Pittsburgh; a Senior Fellow at the Center for Transatlantic Relations, SAIS-Johns Hopkins (Washington, D.C.), contributor to research and consulting projects on Euro-American security and economic issues. Brenner publishes and teaches in the fields of American foreign policy, Euro-American relations, and the European Union. He is the recipient of grants from the Ford Foundation, Carnegie Endowment For International Peace, United States Information Service, European Union Commission, NATO, and the Exxon Education Foundation.

author site

8 comments

  1. Never in human history has a people had so much access to information, yet been so ignorant. It is astounding, horrifying and incredibly depressing all at the same time. My dad had a term for shallow people, people who were all show but had no depth to them, he said they were an inch deep and a mile wide. That’s America, an inch deep and a mile wide.

    Reply

  2. Nothing short of all-out war led by the US & UK will stop the inevitable disintegration of the so-called ‘United’ Kingdom; leading to the unceremonious end of the British Monarchy; the fall of the Anglosphere ‘Five Eyes’ intelligence-sharing apparatus which will result in a blunted NATO and with it; an independent Scotland’s red-line removal of the UK/US nuclear weapons from our most populated City of Glasgow. Regardless of pretext, Tory militarisation of Brexit Britain is inevitable.

    ‘Devo-Max: Ireland 1922 to Scotland 2022 – Live. Die. Repeat.’ (2022) https://wp.me/p94Aj4-30z

    Johnny McNeill
    #GaslightingGilligan (© 2017) 
    Twitter: @GasGilligan (*free download*)

    Reply

  4. Thanks for gathering these together in one easy to find collection. Interesting and informative as they are, I hope you maintain realistic expectations for the level of engagement you can expect from either individual citizens or mainstream media.

    Reply

  5. Thank you. Agree with him or not, all too often Putin seems to be the only adult in the room, especially compared to any politician in the US or UK. The cultivation of ignorance in the US is the direct result of decades of propaganda spewed in our classrooms and from our tvs. It is not a deliberate choice of the population as much as it is the deliberate choice of our government and security agencies directed at the population.

    Reply

  6. I very much appreciate your appending these four Putin speeches and the Jack Matlock interview to your informed comments. I have come to the conclusion that read-write literacy in the United States is considered necessary primarily for purposes of indoctrination and the processing of propaganda and advertising; but there’s always a chance that someone might take the time to read and reflect on information of value, if they have easy access to it. Thanks for providing that opportunity.

    Reply

  8. Michael Brenner is absolutely correct saying that Pres Putin is not only not irrational, but that he has actually sets the standard for coherent & rational statements of intentions & positions by a national leader. The link to the March 18, 2014 speech on the integration of Crimea into Russia, “Address by President of the Russian Federation 2014” is a particularly beautiful read. It aligns factually with the best serious works of historians of nonfiction on that subject.

    As Putin’s coherence and reason pass serious examination with flying colors for those without a jaundiced eye, one must then logically ask if the actions of Russia in Ukraine do not also past seriously put reasonableness tests.

    While it a pity that in a matter as serious as a war so many people accept the opinion of paid employees of corporate news, anyone can easily look up the parameters for what is understood as, “Just War.” Those parameters are: 1. Just Cause, 2. Comparative Justice, 3. Competent Authority, 4. Right Intention, 5. Probability of Success, 6. Last Resort, 7. Proportionality.

    Interested readers who look up Just War & review these seven hurdles will find as I have; Russia’s project in Ukraine is in fact; Just War for a just cause, using the most limited means, in pursuit of an ethical solution to valid problems that cannot be solved otherwise. I recommend readers do as little as Google “Just War” and decide for themselves.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

%d bloggers like this: