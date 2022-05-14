5 comments
-
forgive me for being thick, but uh… is an asterisk a literary symbol of sphincter, of an actual anus, for a biological butthole?
-
I must be thick too. I don’t get this. I don’t know what the significance of the asterik is either.
-
-
8% inflation.
$4.50 gallon gas.
Poor babies starving because of a lack of formula.
Other babies still in jail at the border.
Marijuana still illegal
Abortion now as well.
(More) proxy war with the evil russkies.
Medicare still at 65, and still going broke
No fix for social security.
Infrastructure still falling apart
Under these conditions Biden will be laughed out of DC (laughed out if he’s lucky:) and Donald Trump, or someone much worse, will be in the big chair.
Good times.
-
Have no fear my friends, because there is no way we make it to 2024 before the nukes start to fly.
-