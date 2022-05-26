Assange Cathy Vogan Joe Lauria Video

Due Process Violations in Assange Case

by
Leave a Comment on Due Process Violations in Assange Case
Deepa Driver, who was a legal observer in Assange’s courtroom throughout the process, enumerates the ways his due process rights have been violated. 

Interview by Joe Lauria. Video: Cathy Vogan.

Joe Lauria

Joe Lauria is editor-in-chief of Consortium News and a former U.N. correspondent for The Wall Street Journal, Boston Globe, and numerous other newspapers, including The Montreal Gazette and The Star of Johannesburg. He was an investigative reporter for the Sunday Times of London, a financial reporter for Bloomberg News and began his professional work as a 19-year old stringer for The New York Times.  He can be reached at joelauria@consortiumnews.com and followed on Twitter @unjoe 

author site

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

%d bloggers like this: